McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority (HCWA) hosted the second annual “Water Works” Summer Camp Experience for rising ninth-graders in Henry County Schools. Local high school students enjoyed a week of summer camp at the HCWA touring facilities, participating in hands-on activities, and interaction with HCWA water professionals.

The camp aimed to introduce to the essential careers of the water industry, provide professional and leadership skills, and give them an overview of the importance of protecting water resources.

