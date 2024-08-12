...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday August 13...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday August 13.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone and/or particle pollution, and people with heart or lung
disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late
afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
The Authority’s Brandon Keller, left, conducts a mock interview with Khyeer Hughes during the final day of the HCWA Water Works Summer Camp. Participating ninth-grade students like Hughes learned how to interview for jobs as well as other professional and leadership skills during the camp week.
Rebecca Bodron, far left, HCWA naturalist at the Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center, provides a tour of the Long Branch Reservoir for students participating in this year’s Water Works Summer Camp.
Special Photo
Brandon Dubbs (center), HCWA Operator, takes students in the Water Works Summer Camp on a tour of the Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant.
Special Photo
Michael Dodson, left, HCWA Collection System operator, shows Olivia Jones, a student, participating in the Water Works Summer Camp, how to view sewer lines using a push camera.
Special Photo
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority (HCWA) hosted the second annual “Water Works” Summer Camp Experience for rising ninth-graders in Henry County Schools. Local high school students enjoyed a week of summer camp at the HCWA touring facilities, participating in hands-on activities, and interaction with HCWA water professionals.
The camp aimed to introduce to the essential careers of the water industry, provide professional and leadership skills, and give them an overview of the importance of protecting water resources.
