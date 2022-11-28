 Skip to main content
Henry County Commissioner joins forces with Aylo Health to bless 15 underprivileged families for the holiday season

McDONOUGH — A Henry County commissioner is expecting to join forces with an area medical care center to bring joy to some Henry County residents this Christmas season.

Commissioner Bruce Holmes, in partnership with Aylo Health, will be working to bless 15 local families of Henry County in the coming weeks.

Bruce Holmes

