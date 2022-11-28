Henry County Commissioner joins forces with Aylo Health to bless 15 underprivileged families for the holiday season

McDONOUGH — A Henry County commissioner is expecting to join forces with an area medical care center to bring joy to some Henry County residents this Christmas season.
Commissioner Bruce Holmes, in partnership with Aylo Health, will be working to bless 15 local families of Henry County in the coming weeks.
"Christmas is supposed to be filled with joy and presents under the tree," the District 5 commissioner said in a press release. "Yet many families in the local community are struggling to keep the magic alive for their kids, let alone afford a Christmas tree surrounded by gifts."
The mission is one that Aylo Health, formerly named Eagles Landing Health, created eight years ago to keep Christmas cheer alive and to make sure underprivileged families and their children have something to be excited about during the holiday season, Holmes said.
With the help of its patients, the medical center has been able to collect hundreds of toys for those in need. This year they hope to expand the tradition under its new name, Aylo Health, and its newly established program now known as the Holiday Joy Drive and Adopt a Family Program.
It is a benefit that Tim Reichert, the vice president of Aylo Health, feels works simultaneously with the center's preventative methods against community illnesses.
“At Aylo, we are rooted in our community here in Henry County and are committed to serving our people well," Reichert said in the news release. "We believe there is more to staying healthy than just preventing illness, and with a simple act of kindness through giving back, we can create a moment of joy that could last a lifetime.”
Interested candidates are encouraged to register a local family in need for the annual holiday assistance program at https://aylohealth.com/holiday-joy-drive-adopt-a-family/?utm_medium=news&utm_source=pr&utm_campaign=hjd&utm_content=2022.
Each family registered will be considered, and those who qualify based on their level of need will be chosen to “adopt,” Holmes said.
The last day to register for the Holiday Joy Drive and Adopt a Family program is Thursday, Dec. 1. Gifts from the drive are expected to be delivered before Christmas morning.
"It’s amazing to have local businesses in our community who are always ready to give back to our citizens," Holmes said. "With the extremely high cost of food and goods due to inflation, there are many people in our communities who are struggling. Thank God we have community partners who are always willing to close in the gap."
Other elected officials who will participate in the Aylo Health’s Holiday Joy Drive and the Adopt a Family program includes District Attorney Darius Pattillo, McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent, Hampton Mayor Ann Tarply, Commissioner Vivian Thomas and Commissioner Dee Clemmons.
"I want to give a very special ‘thank you’ to Aylo Health and their leadership for all they do for the South Metro Atlanta area," Holmes said.