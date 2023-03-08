LOCUST GROVE — Most people who knew Erica Atkins would say the Locust Grove resident was tenderhearted. As news of the 40-year-old’s death circulated around social media platforms Monday, many alluded to her kindness and joy for books.

Erica Atkins.jpeg

Erica Atkins, owner of Birdsong Books, located at 650 Peeksville Road in Locust Grove.

Atkins was the owner of Birdsong Books, located at 650 Peeksville Road in Locust Grove. The bookstore owner was reported missing early Sunday morning. Her body was later discovered by a fisherman Sunday night in the Cedar Creek area along the Jones-Putnam county line, the Eatonton Messenger reported.

