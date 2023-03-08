...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
LOCUST GROVE — Most people who knew Erica Atkins would say the Locust Grove resident was tenderhearted. As news of the 40-year-old’s death circulated around social media platforms Monday, many alluded to her kindness and joy for books.
Atkins was the owner of Birdsong Books, located at 650 Peeksville Road in Locust Grove. The bookstore owner was reported missing early Sunday morning. Her body was later discovered by a fisherman Sunday night in the Cedar Creek area along the Jones-Putnam county line, the Eatonton Messenger reported.
Romero Johnson, 38, of Norman, Okla., is being held in the Henry County Jail in McDonough in connection with Atkins’ death. Johnson — a suspected coworker with Atkins — is facing charges of kidnapping and murder, according to the Locust Grove Police Department.
Atkins was an awesome woman who worked with love, the Mistletoe Market in McDonough shared as news of her death surfaced on Facebook.
“She was an awesome woman to work with and loved what she did with Birdsong Books,” the owner wrote in a March 6 Facebook post. “She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and those she worked with.”
“Dr. Atkins is gone too soon, and I hope her family receives the closure they deserve. We are all praying for them during these times and send our deepest condolences to the Atkins Family.”
Mia Beasley, a financial strategist who lives in Hampton, also took to the social networking site to share one of her memorable moments with the independent book store owner.
“I was so glad to witness you living and loving your life as a new book store owner,” Beasley said. “I looked forward to our Saturday morning Christian book club every Saturday at 9 a.m. We talked for hours about books and family.”
“Rest in peace, my dear friend. I know you are in heaven with God enjoying all the books you want.”
Investigation into the cause of Atkins’ death is ongoing.
