LOCUST GROVE – Henry County opened a warming shelter Thursday, Jan. 9, in advance of anticipated severe weather that was forecast for the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a storm warning with the potential to bring snow, freezing rain or a wintry mix to Henry County and the surrounding area, beginning Friday morning. In addition. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for the entire state Thursday in advance of the storm. The State of Emergency will remain in effect until Tuesday, Jan. 14.

