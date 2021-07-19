STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County will continue its bicentennial celebration events this week with Picnic in the Park, Friday, July 30, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event, which will take place at J.P. Moseley Park, will feature fireworks, games, music, cotton candy, snowcones and inflatables for the kids. Residents are invited to bring their picnic items, chairs and blankets for an evening of entertainment and fun.

J.P. Moseley Park is located at 1041 Millers Mill Road, Stockbridge.

Recommended for you +23 Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions By consulting scientific research and news articles, Stacker compiled a list of 25 animal evolution questions and answers to explain some evolutionary mysteries, from why giraffes have such long necks to how ants can carry 50 times their body weight. Read on to find out how evolution has led… Click for more.

Residents are encouraged to use the hashtag #henrycounty200 when sharing photos from Bicentennial events on social media to showcase efforts in celebrating Henry County.

According to the county’s webpage, Henry County, created in 1821 from Creek Indian lands, was named for Virginia patriot Patrick Henry, and the county seat of McDonough, was named for Commodore Thomas McDonough who was victorious over the British on Lake Champlain during the War of 1812. The state legislature later divided land originally set aside as Henry County into Butts, Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Newton and Spalding counties and large portions of present day Rockdale and Fayette counties. Modern-day Henry County consists of 326.482034 square miles and is home to an estimated 218,700 residents.

For more information and to stay up to date with all Bicentennial news, visit www.henrycounty200.com.