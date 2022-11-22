STOCKBRIDGE — A salsa festival previously scheduled for summer 2022 has been rescheduled for the upcoming year.

Camacho.png

Rocio Camacho announces fifth annual HispaniFest concert in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month during a press conference in Late August.

The Georgia National Hispanic Heritage Alliance Organization, in partnership with the city of Stockbridge, will be hosting its annual HispaniFest from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

