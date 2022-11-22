...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS NOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL
GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours now into the evening. Winds will be Northeast at
0 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Rocio Camacho announces fifth annual HispaniFest concert in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month during a press conference in Late August.
The event was formerly planned for May of this year but was later canceled. The 2023 festival is expected to take place at the Stockbridge Amphitheater located at 4650 North Henry Blvd.
The festivity is one that Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford feels is a great example of what diversity means in the community.
“It is great to have the HispaniFest celebrated in the city of Stockbridge,” he said in a press release. “This is truly one of the ways that Stockbridge city can celebrate the diversity of our community. We look forward to a very long and successful relationship with the Georgia National Hispanic Heritage Alliance.”
Rocio Camacho, the GNHHA president, is looking forward to sharing the culture with interested attendees. She said the goal is to unite people through food and music with the event that is expected to be the biggest salsa festival in the Southeast.
“As we celebrate diversity this year, we will honor it through music and food featuring international salsa legends,” Camacho said. “These legends have contributed to the Hispanic community internationally, and we are proud to host them right here in Stockbridge.”
Rey Ruiz, Alex Matos, Los Ex-Adolescentes, Conjunto Gale, Giro López, and Frankie Ruiz Jr. are all featured for the day’s event.
General admission for the festival starts at $35. Food truck and vendor table opportunities are also available for the day. For more information visit www.hispanifest.com or contact Camacho at 678-984-6592.