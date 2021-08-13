ARIES — Mar 21/Apr 20

Attempt to break down any barriers you have built up around yourself, Aries. It’s time for a fresh perspective and you can dive head first into new opportunities.

TAURUS — Apr 21/May 21

There is something magical in you that needs to come to life, Taurus. In the next few weeks you will develop a plan to put major changes into action with the help of a few others.

GEMINI — May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, you may feel on top of the world at the beginning of the week and then out of sorts by the weekend. It is okay to go through a range of emotions.

CANCER — Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, the stars are offering an opportunity to make some major changes in the days to come. Hop on board with ideas that come your way.

LEO — Jul 23/Aug 23

You are rarely one to sit back and avoid the limelight, Leo. This week presents yet another opportunity to step up and make your voice heard. Take a leap of faith.

VIRGO — Aug 24/Sept 22

While life may have been difficult in the past weeks and months, a breath of fresh air is blowing in new opportunities for you, Virgo. See which direction you are headed in.

LIBRA — Sept 23/Oct 23

There could be some important news coming your way this week, Libra. However, it may not be as obvious as opening up a newspaper or reading a letter. Keep your eyes open.

SCORPIO — Oct 24/Nov 22

An influx of money could bring about a lot of changes in your life, Scorpio. Speak with a financial planner regarding how to utilize these funds in positive ways.

SAGITTARIUS — Nov 23/Dec 21

Renew your dedication to the path in front of you as it pertains to selfless endeavors, Sagittarius. Perhaps you can increase your volunteerism efforts.

CAPRICORN — Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, you are inspired to change, but you may not know which path to take. Get some advice from others and you will find a suitable path.

AQUARIUS — Jan 21/Feb 18

Cast a wide net into a pool of potential friends and you’re bound to grab a great catch, Aquarius. It is time to widen your social circles and learn a few things along the way.

PISCES — Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, set your sights high this week and you may be surprised at what you can accomplish. Projects may be completed quickly.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

AUGUST 15

Joe Jonas, Singer (32)

AUGUST 16

Steve Carell, Actor (59)

AUGUST 17

Sean Penn, Actor (61)

AUGUST 18

Clairo, Singer (23)

AUGUST 19

Matthew Perry, Actor (52)

AUGUST 20

Amy Adams, Actress (47)

AUGUST 21

Usain Bolt, Athlete (35)