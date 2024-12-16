When my youngest grandson had his first encounter with Santa Claus recently, he seemed totally unfazed by the event. He had a rather calm and unimpressed look on his face as Santa held him for a photo op with his brothers. Of course, that isn’t always the case when it comes to children’s reactions to meeting St. Nick. Some kids express uncertainty and curiosity about this strange-looking bearded gentlemen in the red suit. I have seen others with a wide-eyed look of awe and wonder on their faces as they encounter the jolly old elf. Some are thrilled to be in his presence with their countenances beaming with the joy of adoration. However, many of us have also witnessed children who were terrified of Santa, bursting out in tears and wanting to get away from this scary guy. It is hard to predict how any particular youngster will react to this experience.
It reminds me of how different people react to Jesus, the real VIP of Christmas. They don’t get to meet Him in flesh and blood, as those we read about in the Gospel accounts were privileged to do. However, people today often encounter Jesus or the truths about Him during this season of the year. They may see a portrayal of His birth on a Christmas card, postage stamp, or in a Nativity scene in a Christmas light display. They may hear Him mentioned in certain seasonal songs that are sung, played on the radio, or heard over the speakers in stores. In one way or another, many are confronted with this unusual character called Jesus.
