Around $50 billion of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package is marked for climate resilience — replacing roads to withstand extreme rainfall, treating forests to prevent wildfires and shoring up reservoirs that sank to new lows this year amid incredible drought.

As climate disasters become more costly, federal officials say they are itching to use the money to reinforce America’s infrastructure before those disasters strike.

“We have projects that have been unfunded for five and 10 years in many cases,” Robert Bonnie, senior adviser for climate at the US Department of Agriculture, told CNN. “We have a lot of places where we literally have projects ready to go; we [didn’t] have the funding to implement them.”

Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure package, freshly signed by the President on Monday, contains funding to tackle drought, heat, floods and wildfires. And while it does little to address the root cause of the climate crisis and to lower greenhouse gas emissions (the bulk of that would happen in the President’s larger economic package), the funding is intended to help make the US more livable, even as disasters accelerate.

After a summer of extreme weather, federal officials told CNN they are already preparing for next year.

“There’s been an eagerness at all levels of government, including at the community level, to think ahead about next year and how to plan,” David Hayes, special assistant to the President for climate policy, told CNN.

The US Forest Service — the federal government’s main firefighting agency, within the US Department of Agriculture — has spent years managing wildfires as they came. But climate change has exacerbated the West’s wildfire season, and the agency has struggled to address underlying issues.

It will take “large-scale resilience and restoration” to turn the tide on Western wildfires, according to Bonnie.

“We’re going to look a lot more holistically at forest health, expanding the number of acres that get treated with mitigation approaches,” Hayes said.

With the infrastructure funding, the Biden administration wants to vastly expand the approximately 3 million to 4 million acres of trees that are currently treated to prevent wildfires. That includes strategies like prescribed burns, clearing away invasive species of grass that act like tinderboxes to spread fire, and reforesting devastated areas.

“We want to double, triple, quadruple that,” Hayes said. “We’re looking at a very significant multiplication of the size.”

While agency officials told CNN they are pleased to have the funding, Bonnie said the infrastructure money is really just a “down payment” on what ultimately needs to be invested to address the climate crisis.The-CNN-Wire