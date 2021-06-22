Jon Rahm officially reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings on Monday, a day after the Spaniard claimed his first major title at the U.S. Open.

Rahm briefly held the spot twice in 2020, after winning the Memorial and after tying for 13th at the PGA Championship. Both stints lasted only one event, however, although Rahm has not been outside of the top three since.

He knocked Dustin Johnson off the No. 1 perch this week after Johnson tied for 19th at Torrey Pines. Johnson had held the top spot since winning The Northern Trust last August, kicking off a dominant run that included winning the Tour Championship and the Masters.

Recommended for you +98 100 best movies of all time Stacker presents the 100 best movies of all time, as determined by weighted IMDb ratings and Metascores. Only English-language movies released in the U.S. were considered for the list, and each movie needed both a Metascore and at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify. Click for more.

However, Johnson has only one top-10 finish in his past nine starts, while Rahm has been steadily eating away at his lead at the top of the OWGR.

Rahm finally got there with Sunday’s win, which came on the heels of a withdrawal due to COVID-19 while leading the Memorial and a T8 at the PGA Championship. Rahm has eight top-10 finishes in 13 starts in 2021, including the forced WD.

Rahm also vaulted past Justin Thomas, who slipped a spot to No. 3, followed by Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy in the top 10.