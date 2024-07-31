...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM EDT THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east Georgia. Highest temperatures
expected in east central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
Joseph B. Henning, Henry County Chamber president and CEO, was recently designated as a Certified Chamber Executive by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has more than 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.
The CCE program assesses and tests the applicant’s knowledge of core chamber management areas — management, planning and development, membership, communications and revenue and operations. Chamber professionals who are designated CCEs earned this prestigious recognition through hard work, countless hours of dedication to their field and leadership of their chamber to achieve the chamber’s goals.
