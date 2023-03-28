Kim Jong Un threatens nuclear use ‘anytime’ as US carrier arrives in South Korea
Kim Jong Un said North Korea is ready to use nuclear weapons “anytime and anywhere,” delivering a new threat as a U.S. aircraft carrier group arrives in South Korea.
Kim made the comments while visiting a facility producing nuclear bombs, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday. State media released images of Kim standing with military officials among his arsenal of warheads.
Kim reiterated his call to exponentially increase North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, which “is aimed to defend the eternal security of the state and the regional peace and stability from A to Z.” The visit to the facility came as North Korea has rolled out new weapons to deliver nuclear strikes in recent weeks and pledged an unprecedented response to joint military drills between the United States and South Korea.
“This is a significant size improvement over prior North Korean nuclear weapons, and possibly design advance,” George William Herbert, an adjunct professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said on Twitter about the warheads shown in the photographs.
North Korea is estimated to have about 80 to 90 warheads, the Seoul-based Korea Institute for Defense Analyses said in a paper released in January, adding that Kim was looking to have between 100 to 300 over the long term.
The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier group is due to arrive in Busan on Tuesday as part of efforts to strengthen the combined military posture of the allies, South Korea’s Defense Ministry has said. North Korea raised tensions to new levels the last time a U.S. Navy carrier group was in South Korea about six months ago, which included firing its first missile over Japan in five years.
— From wire reports
