Students at Mrs. Amy’s Dance Studio recently brought home awards from the Imagine Dance Competition at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center.

Dancers placed first with an overall 4.75-star rating in Jazz, Open, Hip Hop, and Musical Theater in small groups, duet/trios and solo categories. In addition, the studio received all High Score point award in the following categories:

• Dance Like Your Daddy Jazz routine - first place, 4.75 stars and high score award, fifth overall in the 7/8 age division for a duet/trio.

• Holly Rock open routine - first place and a high score award, 7th overall in the 7/8 age division.

• Queen Bee received 4.75 stars and first place in the Jazz Routine in the 10-year-old age division.