AMERICUS — The Americus Police Department, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is currently investigating a shooting incident involving a juvenile victim.
Officers with the Americus Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to a residence on the 900 block of Cypress Avenue recently at approximately 8:12 p.m. to a reported gunshot wound. The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and then flown to a trauma center in Macon for treatment.
He is currently listed in critical condition.
Investigation into the incident indicates that several teens were gathered on the back deck of a residence engaged in horseplay involving a handgun. One of the teens, Jordan Hamilton, age 17, has been charged with reckless conduct related to the shooting incident. Additional charges may be pending.
Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
