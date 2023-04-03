MADISON — Kim Braswell, the left-footed placement practitioner for the Georgia Bulldogs in 1970-72 — one of the last of the “toe” kickers — has written a book. It won’t make the best seller list, but it is an enlightening treatise about a young man who succeeded despite deafness and diabetes. Few athletes have persevered against the odds that he faced growing up without giving in to adversity. His view of life, his goals and his mission all were connected with a commitment to positive thinking. Non-athletes would benefit from Kim’s dissertation on how the mind can be just as important, perhaps more so, than the physical. He has always been in step with Dr. Norman Vincent Peale’s, “Power of Positive Thinking.” The title of Kim’s book could not be more appropriate for his well-chronicled biography. “Kicking Adversity Aside” is not about negatives or regrets, although many with his challenges might well have given up along the way. Kim certainly had those opportunities. However, there never was any self-doubt. His story is about faith and perseverance. He became the ant who moved the rubber tree plant, the little train that thought it could. With every good turn, he was overwhelmed with humility and gratefulness. He was a competitor to the core, but arrogance never entered his sphere. Modesty and humility were constant companions. In addition to football, Kim played baseball at UGA. In high school, he also played basketball. “More than once,” Kim recalls, “I stole the ball from my opponent and didn’t hear the referee’s whistle and dribbled the stolen ball the length of the court for a layup only to find out I had fouled him.” With 20/20 vision, Kim could read lips almost a hundred yards away. His brother Gary was an excellent defensive player and was the best at lip reading. The coach at Avondale, Calvin Ramsey, realized Gary was a unique asset for the team — reading the lips of the opposing offensive coaches and then informing his teammates the offensive play being called. “If you see offensive coaches on TV covering their mouths with their hands or play sheet, you know why,” Kim says. “It was an advantage reading the opponents’ lips while playing defense in football until they figured out and heard from other teams that you better turn your head away from the Braswells or they will read your lips.” Gary became proficient at lip reading, dating back to the sixties. You could make a case that the art of lip reading in football began with Gary and Kim before television caused all those offensive coaches to cover their mouths when calling plays. “I think Gary deserves a spot in the lip-reading hall of fame,” Kim says. If you are a television sports junkie, can you imagine what it is like to watch great athletes perform and not be able to hear them being interviewed and hear what they have to say? Kim was a fan of the great Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown and Yankee sluggers Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris in baseball. He watched Brown run over half the NFL defenses to score touchdowns. He saw Mantle and Maris slug countless home runs out of Yankee Stadium and other ball parks, but he never heard any of them talk. There was more than deafness for him to contend with. Kim was also diabetic. When he began football at Avondale, the trainer put candy bars in the medicine kit for Kim when he needed a sugar boost. A couple of insensitive teammates sneaked those bars for an unauthorized snack. This earned them the wrath of Coach Ramsey for which they paid dearly for their miscreant deed. With parental encouragement and personal motivation, Kim (and his brothers) learned to excel in sport. With Kim, his father taught him the art of placekicking. He walked around the yard practicing kicking. He kicked everything in sight — bottles, cans, twigs. He kicked by aiming at something, not just kicking for the sake of kicking. That enabled him to achieve a degree of accuracy that became a hallmark. He lettered three years for the Bulldogs, the highlight coming about when his field goal won the Florida game in 1972. With the score tied 7-7, Joe McPipkin recovered a Gator fumble at the Florida 30, late in the fourth quarter. Four plays later, Kim’s 37-yard field goal gave Georgia a 10-7 victory. In the dog pile that ensued, Kim literally thought he might be crushed to death as the entire team swarmed on top of him. He survived just like he has throughout life. Following graduation Kim entered the coaching profession, becoming a head coach at Harris County and then Henry County, teaching young kids the importance of succeeding in competition, but also about scholarship and citizenship; the power of positive thinking and always looking on the bright side of life. At Harris County, he took over a program that had never won a game. They were 0-30 but broke even Kim’s first season. In the second season, they were 6-4, and Kim became a hero to the populace. When he moved on to Henry County, he found it similar to what it was in Harris County. The football record was 1-29 when he arrived in McDonough, but by the second season, Kim had everybody smiling when his team won six games to bring the community out of the doldrums with the first winning season in years. He would eventually win a region championship and was again the talk of the town. The citizens, school officials, and the kids all loved their coach. Today, Kim is retired in Madison where he is close to his children and grandchildren. Close, too, to the hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens where is finds himself as often as possible. “I am a very fortunate man,” he says. The University of Georgia is fortunate that he came the Bulldogs’ way.
With the benefit of a fast final pit stop, Kyle Larson was able to put his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet out front at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and then hold off the field in the last 25 laps of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 to earn his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2023 season. The 30-year old Californian had to out-duel his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Josh Berry on a pair of re-starts in the closing laps to secure the win at the first short track event of the season at the .75-mile Richmond oval. Berry, driving the No. 9 Hendrick Chevy for injured Chase Elliott, finished runner-up capturing his best ever NASCAR Cup Series finish — 1.535-seconds behind Larson to the checkered flag. Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five. It was the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Larson’s 20th career win and the first ever NASCAR Cup Series victory for his interim crew chief Kevin Meendering, who has led the No. 5 team at-track while fulltime crew chief Cliff Daniels — along with the Hendrick team’s other three crew chiefs — finish out a suspension penalty from NASCAR. “It’s really cool, we’ve been close to winning a couple,’’ Larson said, adding, “Things just worked out and my pit crew had a great stop.’’ It was certainly a Hendrick Motorsports day with Larson and Berry besting the field. And their teammate William Byron leading the most laps (117) and winning his series-best fifth stage. The season’s only two-time winner Byron looked poised to have a say in the trophy hoist too, only to be knocked out of contention when he was hit from behind by Christopher Bell on a restart with 20 laps remaining. “I was just re-starting fourth there, just trying to stay tight to the 9 [Berry] and get a good restart and got tagged in the left rear,’’ said a frustrated Byron, who finished 24th. “Just a dive-bomb move on his [Bell] part. It is what it is. I had a great race car. “The Raptor Chevrolet was awesome all day. We’ll just keep bringing fast race cars like that. It was looking like another win before that caution there, but that’s the way it goes.’’ Larson led four different times, totaling 93 laps on the afternoon and survived contact on pit road with Daniel Suárez’s Chevrolet early in the race. It was Larson’s second Richmond win (also in 2017) and the fifth for Chevy through the season’s opening seven races. The Toyota contingent looked to give the Chevys a real run, looking especially strong mid-race. Four Toyota drivers combined to lead 154 laps — more than the manufacturer had been out front in the previous six races. Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota paced the Toyotas leading 71 laps and claiming the Stage 2 win, but a pair of pit road penalties — including a costly one on his final stop, took him out of contention. He finished 20th. “What an awesome Hendrickcars.com Chevy,’’ Larson said. “Can’t say enough about it. I got into the 99 [Suarez] on pit road there sometime in the second stage, and we were awful after that. I was hoping the damage was the reason why, but they had to calm me down a little bit and get refocused and was able to get it done. “Thanks to everyone on this team, Cliff Daniels, for everything he does to prepare the team to be as strong as we are without him on the box. So good to get a win, and hopefully many more.” Michael McDowell finished sixth — his first top-10 finish of the year. Reigning series champion Joey Logano was seventh, followed by polesitter Alex Bowman, rookie Ty Gibbs and owner-driver Brad Keselowski. Gibbs ninth place effort marked his third consecutive top-10 finish. The series returns to action next Sunday with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (7 p.m., FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Kyle Busch is the defending race winner. NASCAR Cup Series Race — Toyota Owners 400 Richmond Raceway Richmond, Virginia Sunday, April 2, 2023 1. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400. 2. (30) Josh Berry(i), Chevrolet, 400. 3. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400. 4. (21) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400. 5. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400. 6. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 400. 7. (18) Joey Logano, Ford, 400. 8. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400. 9. (14) Ty Gibbs #, Toyota, 400. 10. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400. 11. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 400. 12. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 400. 13. (32) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400. 14. (2) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 400. 15. (13) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 400. 16. (5) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 400. 17. (37) Chandler Smith(i), Chevrolet, 400. 18. (33) Ryan Preece, Ford, 400. 19. (26) Harrison Burton, Ford, 400. 20. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400. 21. (16) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 400. 22. (28) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 400. 23. (20) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 400. 24. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400. 25. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 399. 26. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 399. 27. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 399. 28. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 399. 29. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 399. 30. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 398. 31. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398. 32. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 398. 33. (35) Anthony Alfredo(i), Chevrolet, 396. 34. (31) Cody Ware, Ford, 395. 35. (8) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 384. 36. (34) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 383. 37. (23) Noah Gragson #, Chevrolet, Accident, 303. Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.085 mph. Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 17 Mins, 37 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.535 Seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 54 laps. Lead Changes: 22 among 11 drivers. Lap Leaders: A. Bowman 0;K. Busch 1;A. Bowman 2-9;W. Byron 10-33;R. Chastain 34-49;W. Byron 50-123;K. Larson 124-160;D. Hamlin 161-166;K. Larson 167-196;W. Byron 197-206;C. Bell 207-227;D. Hamlin 228-234;C. Bell 235;D. Hamlin 236-293;B. Wallace 294;M. Truex Jr. 295-307;K. Larson 308;M. Truex Jr. 309-351;C. Bell 352-355;B. Keselowski 356;J. Berry(i) 357-366;W. Byron 367-375;K. Larson 376-400. Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): William Byron 4 times for 117 laps; Kyle Larson 4 times for 93 laps; Denny Hamlin 3 times for 71 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 2 times for 56 laps; Christopher Bell 3 times for 26 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 16 laps; Josh Berry(i) 1 time for 10 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 8 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 1 lap; Kyle Busch 1 time for 1 lap; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 1 lap. Stage #1 Top Ten: 24,5,1,4,22,45,48,20,6,14 Stage #2 Top Ten: 11,20,24,19,1,6,48,5,4,54
