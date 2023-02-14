McDONOUGH — Orienteering is a game that Gabriel DeGracia throughly enjoys.
The sport requires participants to have exceptional navigational skills to navigate from point to point in diverse and usually unfamiliar terrain while moving at a fast pace. It has been a confidence booster for DeGracia since his freshmen year at McDonough High School.
“It has opened my eyes to more opportunities, and gave me more motivation to be there mentally and push past barriers,” DeGracia said.
The McDonough High School NJROTC Orienteering Team has gone undefeated for the past eight years, but the 2022 year brought about a few unexpected challenges for the high school navigation team.
The beginning of the season began with more than 26 new cadets who signed up for the tryouts. Once training began five members remained, Senior Chief David Moss, coach of the Orienteering team, said.
“After just a few days of introducing them to the fundamentals of navigation, most of them quit,” Moss said. “This was very alarming, to say the least, to me and our team’s leadership staff.”
The team normally would carry between 15 to 20 runners of which three are selected to compete.
Unfortunately, for the second season, most beginners wouldn’t withstand the rigorous requirements of the adventure in the woods,” Moss said. “With great concern and disappointment again, the team had to make drastic decisions about what would be the yearly goals.”
It was a challenge DeGarcia was ready to undertake as a qualifying applicant for the commanding officer position for the upcoming year.
“My dream is to become a member of USA orienteering team,” DeGarcia said.
After many obstacles, Moss and his team, known as the Fab Five, were crowned as the champions of the Georgia Orienteering Club and Orienteering USA. Some of the individual performances went to Roman Colley, who placed first in the Varsity Male JROTC division, DeGracia, who placed second in theVarsity Male JROTC division, Chelsea Colley, who placed second for Varsity Female JROTC, and Sahara Brewington, who placed fifth for the Varsity female group.
“They were able to prevail over the top-ranked JROTC teams in the country, many they will see again at the Navy Nationals,” Moss said. “I’ve had the privilege of coaching orienteering at Henry County H.S. and McDonough H.S. NJROTC for 13 years now. I have been a part of many championship teams, but this team that has been dubbed ‘the fab five’ by their parents, is the best with rising to the top with character and perseverance,” he added.
“I am so proud of them and their parents for all the commitment to excellence they have demonstrated. We now set our sights on accomplishing the same goal at the Navy Nationals in mid-March at Hard Labor Creek State Park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.