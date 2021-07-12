Crew members for Kurt Busch smile after a victory in the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. Kurt tops Kyle in 1-2 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway BUSCH BATTLE Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts as he gets taken off the field by training staff after an apparent leg injury against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on July 10. Kurt Busch celebrates winning the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton on Sunday. Atlanta Braves draft Wake Forest pitcher Cusick in first round Acuna vows ‘maximum effort’ in recovery The Atlanta Braves selected right-handed pitcher Ryan Cusick of Wake Forest University with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Sunday. Cusick, 21, went 3-5 with a 4.24 ERA (33 ER/70.0 IP) in 12 games, all starts, for the Demon Deacons this season. He struck out 108, compiling the highest strikeout per nine innings (13.89) mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the 10th best in the nation in 2021. He was an All-ACC Second Team selection and fanned double digits in six of his 12 starts. Cusick, who bats and throws right-handed, was a three-year contributor for Wake Forest and struck out 206 batters in 158.0 career innings. His SO/9 ratio of 11.73 is the third highest in school history, and he went 7-5 with a 5.63 ERA (55 ER/88.0 IP) in 23 career games, including 16 starts. A native of Sudbury, Mass., the 6-foot-6, 235-pound righty entered the drafted ranked by MLB.com as the No. 26 overall prospect and the 11th-best pitcher. The Braves have taken a Wake Forest pitcher with each of their last two first-round picks, after selecting LHP Jared Shuster last season. The club has also taken a collegiate player with each of their last four first-round picks (Shuster in 2020, C Shea Langeliers in 2019, INF Braden Shewmake in 2019). Cusick, though, is the first collegiate right-hander chosen by Atlanta in the first round since the club took Kyle Wright with the fifth overall pick out of Vanderbilt University in 2017. The Braves now have selected pitchers with their first selection in five of the last six drafts. One day after suffering a season-ending torn right ACL, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. said he will return to his team as good as ever. “I’m obviously going to put maximum effort to come back stronger than ever,” Acuna told reporters Sunday through the team interpreter. “If I was giving 500 percent before, I’m about to start giving 1,000 percent.” Acuna, just 23, is already a bona fide star — the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger winner. He was crucial to the Braves’ quest to win their fourth straight National League East title. “When I got the news, I was really sad,” Acuna said of the torn ACL. “I love to play and that’s what I want to do, to be able to play. I’m really sad and disappointed for the team. I know they need me and I want to be there for them, to help contribute. I have the utmost confidence in my teammates to go out and produce, and I know they’ll do great.” Acuna was injured while chasing after a Jazz Chisholm Jr. smash that bounced off the wall in right field. Acuna hit the dirt after jumping to try to get the ball, and the speedy Chisholm took advantage, turning the play into an inside-the-park home run. Acuna started to try to walk off the field with the help of trainers but was eventually carted off the field. “I knew something was wrong,” Acuna said. “I guess I didn’t understand the severity of it, until the doctor told me about it later on. Nothing I can do about it now. I can’t control things I can’t control.” A timetable hasn’t been set for his return. Acuna will have surgery, which has yet to be scheduled. It will be after Tuesday, though, as Acuna still plans to be in Denver for All-Star Game festivities that begin Monday. He was scheduled to start for the NL and participate in the Home Run Derby. He already is in elite company in his career. He is one of five players to reach 100 homers and 75 stolen bases at age 23 or younger, and he’s in elite company. Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Andruw Jones and Mike Trout are the others. “This guy is arguably the best player in the game right now,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s going to be hard to replace him. Somebody’s going to get an opportunity, whether it’s somebody in this clubhouse, or away, who knows? That’s what you do in our business, you just keep going, keep playing.” Acuna ends his season hitting .283 with 24 homers, 72 runs scored and 52 RBIs in 82 games. HAMPTON — Kurt Busch out-dueled his younger brother Kyle Busch in the pair’s fourth career 1-2 finish to secure his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs position and take his 33rd career victory in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. Busch, 42, has been particularly good at the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sunday’s win was his fourth there, most among the current field, and the last trophy given before the historic NASCAR track is repaved and reconfigured going forward. More importantly Sunday’s work was a big statement for Busch, who started the race with only a 25-point buffer in the championship standings with six races left to set the 16-driver Playoffs field. Now with the win, he’s “in,” and his emotions climbing out of Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet certainly reflected the relief and joy. He simultaneously earned a Playoffs position and evened the score with his brother — each have won two races in the four times they have finished first and second. “Hell yeah, we beat Kyle,’’ a smiling Kurt Busch said after climbing out of his car, putting his fists in the air and turning toward the cheering crowd in the grandstands. “What a battle on an old-school race track,’’ said Busch, who has 33 career NASCAR Cup Series wins. “It’s been one of those years where I knew we were going to have our back against the wall, just above the [Playoffs] cut-off line and needed to race hard and race smart.’’ Not too surprisingly, Kyle Busch’s mood standing by his car on pit lane was markedly different than his brother’s. He felt like Kurt’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Ross Chastain interfered a bit as the two brothers were fighting for the race lead while navigating lapped traffic. Kurt led a race high 144 of the 267 laps – the most he’s led in a single race since 2015 (291 laps at Richmond, Va.) and the two each won a Stage. Kurt came out behind his brother on track when the final round of pit stops cycled out, but ultimately passed Kyle for good with 25 laps remaining and crossed the finish line 1.237 seconds ahead of his brother. Kyle was able to pull alongside Kurt with seven to go, but unable to make the pass in lapped traffic. “I gave everything I had there early and then just smoked it behind the 42 [Chastain] obviously, shows you what kind of driver he is,’’ Kyle Busch said. “Just trying to fight hard after that when I got passed. “Great effort, the guys gave me a great piece,’’ Kyle continued. “The 1 (Kurt Busch) was definitely better than us today, I just thought I had him.’’ Kyle’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. finished third, rallying from a 37th place starting position. Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman was fourth followed by Penske Racing’s Ryan Blaney, who won at Atlanta this March. Tyler Reddick, Georgia native Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Matt DiBenedetto and Brad Keselowski rounded out the Top-10. Noticeably absent from that group is the series’ only four-race winner Kyle Larson. He ran among the top five for most of the race, but was penalized for speeding on pit road during his final pit stop. He instead finished 18th. Championship points leader Denny Hamlin, who is still looking for his first win of 2021, finished 13th. He also was handed a pit road penalty early in the race, which was red-flagged for about 20 minutes just after the completion of Stage 2 so track workers could repair the track surface. The series moves to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway 1-miler next week for the Foxwood Resort Casino 301 (3 p.m., NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). With five races remaining to set the 16-driver Playoffs field, 12 drivers have now earned automatic bids with a race victory. Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, who rallied to an 11th place finish Sunday, Austin Dillon and Reddick are the four highest-ranked drivers on points. NASCAR Cup Series Race — 52nd Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Georgia Sunday, July 11, 2021 1. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 260. 2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260. 3. (5) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 260. 4. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 260. 5. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260. 6. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 260. 7. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260. 8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260. 9. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 260. 10. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260. 11. (21) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260. 12. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 260. 13. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 260. 14. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260. 15. (11) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 260. 16. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 260. 17. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 260. 18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260. 19. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 259. 20. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 259. 21. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259. 22. (26) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 258. 23. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 258. 24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 258. 25. (34) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 258. 26. (32) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 257. 27. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 256. 28. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 256. 29. (28) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 255. 30. (36) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 254. 31. (37) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 253. 32. (33) Bayley Currey(i), Chevrolet, 253. 33. (31) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 253. 34. (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 248. 35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 248. 36. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 243. 37. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Suspension, 178. Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.207 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 50 Mins, 8 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.237 Seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers. ♦ Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 1-13;K. Busch 14-27;D. Hamlin 28-29;K. Busch 30-83;K. Busch 84-121;C. Custer 122;A. Almirola 123-130;. Preece 131;K. Busch 132-212;K. Busch 213-235;K. Busch 236-260. ♦ Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kurt Busch 3 times for 144 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 91 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 13 laps; Aric Almirola 1 time for 8 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 2 laps; Ryan Preece 1 time for 1 lap; Cole Custer 1 time for 1 lap. Stage #1 Top Ten: 18,1,11,48,8,5,22,24,19,4 Stage #2 Top Ten: 1,18,48,5,11,8,12,2,3,19

Crew members for Kurt Busch smile after a victory in the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton.

Kurt tops Kyle in 1-2 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Recommended for you +26 Best TV shows that take place in small towns Stacker looked at the best TV shows of all time to find the 25 best series that take place in small towns. Series are ranked by IMDb user rating. Click for more.

BUSCH BATTLE

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts as he gets taken off the field by training staff after an apparent leg injury against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on July 10.

Kurt Busch celebrates winning the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves draft Wake Forest pitcher Cusick in first round

Acuna vows ‘maximum effort’ in recovery

The Atlanta Braves selected right-handed pitcher Ryan Cusick of Wake Forest University with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Sunday. Cusick, 21, went 3-5 with a 4.24 ERA (33 ER/70.0 IP) in 12 games, all starts, for the Demon Deacons this season. He struck out 108, compiling the highest strikeout per nine innings (13.89) mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the 10th best in the nation in 2021. He was an All-ACC Second Team selection and fanned double digits in six of his 12 starts. Cusick, who bats and throws right-handed, was a three-year contributor for Wake Forest and struck out 206 batters in 158.0 career innings. His SO/9 ratio of 11.73 is the third highest in school history, and he went 7-5 with a 5.63 ERA (55 ER/88.0 IP) in 23 career games, including 16 starts. A native of Sudbury, Mass., the 6-foot-6, 235-pound righty entered the drafted ranked by MLB.com as the No. 26 overall prospect and the 11th-best pitcher. The Braves have taken a Wake Forest pitcher with each of their last two first-round picks, after selecting LHP Jared Shuster last season. The club has also taken a collegiate player with each of their last four first-round picks (Shuster in 2020, C Shea Langeliers in 2019, INF Braden Shewmake in 2019). Cusick, though, is the first collegiate right-hander chosen by Atlanta in the first round since the club took Kyle Wright with the fifth overall pick out of Vanderbilt University in 2017. The Braves now have selected pitchers with their first selection in five of the last six drafts.

One day after suffering a season-ending torn right ACL, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. said he will return to his team as good as ever. “I’m obviously going to put maximum effort to come back stronger than ever,” Acuna told reporters Sunday through the team interpreter. “If I was giving 500 percent before, I’m about to start giving 1,000 percent.” Acuna, just 23, is already a bona fide star — the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger winner. He was crucial to the Braves’ quest to win their fourth straight National League East title. “When I got the news, I was really sad,” Acuna said of the torn ACL. “I love to play and that’s what I want to do, to be able to play. I’m really sad and disappointed for the team. I know they need me and I want to be there for them, to help contribute. I have the utmost confidence in my teammates to go out and produce, and I know they’ll do great.” Acuna was injured while chasing after a Jazz Chisholm Jr. smash that bounced off the wall in right field. Acuna hit the dirt after jumping to try to get the ball, and the speedy Chisholm took advantage, turning the play into an inside-the-park home run. Acuna started to try to walk off the field with the help of trainers but was eventually carted off the field. “I knew something was wrong,” Acuna said. “I guess I didn’t understand the severity of it, until the doctor told me about it later on. Nothing I can do about it now. I can’t control things I can’t control.” A timetable hasn’t been set for his return. Acuna will have surgery, which has yet to be scheduled. It will be after Tuesday, though, as Acuna still plans to be in Denver for All-Star Game festivities that begin Monday. He was scheduled to start for the NL and participate in the Home Run Derby. He already is in elite company in his career. He is one of five players to reach 100 homers and 75 stolen bases at age 23 or younger, and he’s in elite company. Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Andruw Jones and Mike Trout are the others. “This guy is arguably the best player in the game right now,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s going to be hard to replace him. Somebody’s going to get an opportunity, whether it’s somebody in this clubhouse, or away, who knows? That’s what you do in our business, you just keep going, keep playing.” Acuna ends his season hitting .283 with 24 homers, 72 runs scored and 52 RBIs in 82 games.

HAMPTON — Kurt Busch out-dueled his younger brother Kyle Busch in the pair’s fourth career 1-2 finish to secure his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs position and take his 33rd career victory in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

Busch, 42, has been particularly good at the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sunday’s win was his fourth there, most among the current field, and the last trophy given before the historic NASCAR track is repaved and reconfigured going forward.

More importantly Sunday’s work was a big statement for Busch, who started the race with only a 25-point buffer in the championship standings with six races left to set the 16-driver Playoffs field. Now with the win, he’s “in,” and his emotions climbing out of Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet certainly reflected the relief and joy.

He simultaneously earned a Playoffs position and evened the score with his brother — each have won two races in the four times they have finished first and second.

“Hell yeah, we beat Kyle,’’ a smiling Kurt Busch said after climbing out of his car, putting his fists in the air and turning toward the cheering crowd in the grandstands.

“What a battle on an old-school race track,’’ said Busch, who has 33 career NASCAR Cup Series wins.

“It’s been one of those years where I knew we were going to have our back against the wall, just above the [Playoffs] cut-off line and needed to race hard and race smart.’’

Not too surprisingly, Kyle Busch’s mood standing by his car on pit lane was markedly different than his brother’s. He felt like Kurt’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Ross Chastain interfered a bit as the two brothers were fighting for the race lead while navigating lapped traffic.

Kurt led a race high 144 of the 267 laps – the most he’s led in a single race since 2015 (291 laps at Richmond, Va.) and the two each won a Stage. Kurt came out behind his brother on track when the final round of pit stops cycled out, but ultimately passed Kyle for good with 25 laps remaining and crossed the finish line 1.237 seconds ahead of his brother. Kyle was able to pull alongside Kurt with seven to go, but unable to make the pass in lapped traffic.

“I gave everything I had there early and then just smoked it behind the 42 [Chastain] obviously, shows you what kind of driver he is,’’ Kyle Busch said. “Just trying to fight hard after that when I got passed.

“Great effort, the guys gave me a great piece,’’ Kyle continued. “The 1 (Kurt Busch) was definitely better than us today, I just thought I had him.’’

Kyle’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. finished third, rallying from a 37th place starting position. Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman was fourth followed by Penske Racing’s Ryan Blaney, who won at Atlanta this March.

Tyler Reddick, Georgia native Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Matt DiBenedetto and Brad Keselowski rounded out the Top-10.

Noticeably absent from that group is the series’ only four-race winner Kyle Larson. He ran among the top five for most of the race, but was penalized for speeding on pit road during his final pit stop. He instead finished 18th.

Championship points leader Denny Hamlin, who is still looking for his first win of 2021, finished 13th. He also was handed a pit road penalty early in the race, which was red-flagged for about 20 minutes just after the completion of Stage 2 so track workers could repair the track surface.

The series moves to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway 1-miler next week for the Foxwood Resort Casino 301 (3 p.m., NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

With five races remaining to set the 16-driver Playoffs field, 12 drivers have now earned automatic bids with a race victory. Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, who rallied to an 11th place finish Sunday, Austin Dillon and Reddick are the four highest-ranked drivers on points.

NASCAR Cup Series Race — 52nd Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Georgia

Sunday, July 11, 2021

1. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 260.

2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260.

3. (5) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 260.

4. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 260.

5. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260.

6. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 260.

7. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260.

8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260.

9. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 260.

10. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260.

11. (21) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260.

12. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 260.

13. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 260.

14. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260.

15. (11) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 260.

16. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 260.

17. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 260.

18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260.

19. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 259.

20. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 259.

21. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259.

22. (26) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 258.

23. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 258.

24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 258.

25. (34) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 258.

26. (32) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 257.

27. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 256.

28. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 256.

29. (28) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 255.

30. (36) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 254.

31. (37) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 253.

32. (33) Bayley Currey(i), Chevrolet, 253.

33. (31) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 253.

34. (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 248.

35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 248.

36. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 243.

37. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Suspension, 178.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.207 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 50 Mins, 8 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.237 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

♦ Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 1-13;K. Busch 14-27;D. Hamlin 28-29;K. Busch 30-83;K. Busch 84-121;C. Custer 122;A. Almirola 123-130;. Preece 131;K. Busch 132-212;K. Busch 213-235;K. Busch 236-260.

♦ Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kurt Busch 3 times for 144 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 91 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 13 laps; Aric Almirola 1 time for 8 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 2 laps; Ryan Preece 1 time for 1 lap; Cole Custer 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 18,1,11,48,8,5,22,24,19,4

Stage #2 Top Ten: 1,18,48,5,11,8,12,2,3,19