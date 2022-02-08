Republicans are frustrated by RNC move reopening party’s January 6 divide ahead of midterms

Republicans felt they were finally united in their quest to take back the House and Senate — with the political winds at their back and President Joe Biden reeling from an array of domestic and international problems.

Then the Republican National Committee last week ripped open old January 6 wounds.

GOP lawmakers on Monday were aghast that the RNC had used the words “legitimate political discourse” in a censure resolution describing the roles of GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois in their efforts to investigate the insurrection with Democrats on the House select committee.

They viewed both the effort to punish the pair of Republicans — along with language interpreted as a way to whitewash the deadly attack — as an unforced error over a divide the party has long sought to paper over: former President Donald Trump and his role in inciting the mob that stormed the US Capitol.

In particular, some Republicans directed the criticism squarely at Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the RNC.

“I think Republicans ought to stop shooting at Republicans, including the chairman,” Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a member of the GOP leadership, told CNN.

Asked if McDaniel should step aside, Senate GOP Whip John Thune of South Dakota said: “Oh, I don’t know. Ultimately, it will be up to the RNC. But it’s just not a constructive move, when you’re trying to win elections and take on Democrats, to take on Republicans. It’s just not helpful.”

White House science adviser resigns and acknowledges ‘disrespectful and demeaning’ behavior after investigation

Eric Lander, a top science adviser to President Joe Biden, resigned Monday after a White House investigation that found he had violated workplace policies became public.

“We have assembled the most amazing set of people at OSTP, and we have together set out the most ambitious goals that this agency has ever attempted. I have sought to push myself and my colleagues to reach our shared goals — including at times challenging and criticizing,” Lander wrote in his resignation letter to Biden.

“But it is clear that things I said, and the way I said them, crossed the line at times into being disrespectful and demeaning, to both men and women. That was never my intention.”

Lander wrote that his resignation is effective “no later than February 18 in order to permit an orderly transfer.”

The resignation of the President’s science adviser and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy comes just a day after damning reports surfaced that he had been the subject of an internal investigation late last year after a complaint was filed under the Executive Office of the President’s Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy. The investigation, first reported by Politico, found “credible evidence” of violations of the policy and “corrective action was taken consistent with those findings,” a spokesperson for OSTP told CNN. It did not find credible evidence of gender-based discrimination, the spokesperson noted.

A person familiar with the situation told CNN that Biden had not asked for Lander’s resignation but that he had offered it Monday night after staying on in his role as a top adviser had become “untenable.”

US approves $100 million missile defense sale to Taiwan

The United States has approved the possible sale to Taiwan of military equipment and services, including engineering services to support the Patriot missile defense system, for an estimated cost of $100 million, according to a statement released Monday by the Defense Department.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States had requested to buy the equipment and services to support its participation in the International Engineering Services Program and Field Surveillance Program for five years, which are designed to “sustain, maintain, and improve” the defense system, the statement said.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said they had delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Monday.

“This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” a statement from DSCA said.

It added the sale “will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region.”

— From wire reports