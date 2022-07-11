HAMPTON — Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Sunday morning a multi-year agreement with Ambetter Health as the title sponsor of the spring race beginning in 2023. “As a lifelong Georgian and a guy who grew up going to Dixie Speedway on Saturday night and coming to (Atlanta Motor Speedway) twice a year, to be a part of that as president and CEO of Centene Corporation, parent of Ambetter Health, it’s an honor from that standpoint,” said Brent Layton during the press conference. The speedway also announced that Chase Elliott will partner with AMS and Ambetter to offer a special ticket package for the 2023 race. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Chase Elliott Foundation and Ambetter will match a percentage of ticket sales to the Foundation. “(I’m) honored to be a part of the group, having a great title sponsor for the spring race next year,” Elliott said. “I appreciate you with what you are doing with matching the proceeds that are going to go to my foundation.” The Centene Charitable Foundation will also donate $100,000 to Speedway Children’s Charities. “We’re glad to donate from our foundation to that next year,” Layton said. Ambetter will also donate 500 tickets to military members and first responders for the Ambetter Health 500. Tire comes off Christopher Bell’s car on pit road With 24 laps to go, Christopher Bell was running in sixth place but spun out on his own in turn 4. He then went for a pit stop but as he was coming out of the pit stall, the left rear tire was not secure and came off. Bell finished 19th in the race. About a week ago, Joe Gibbs Racing (which provides pit crews for the 23XI Racing teams of Wallace and Kurt Busch) announced a pit crew swap between Bell and Bubba Wallace Wallace had some issues with his pit crew in the Nashville race two weeks ago. Wallace finished 14th in Sunday’s race in Atlanta. Points standings After his victory Sunday, Elliott continues to be atop the season standings with 684 points. Ryan Blaney is in second place with 637 and Ross Chastain is third with 634. Rounding out the top five are defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson with 579 and Kyle Busch with 569. Hendrick Motorsports approaching 300 wins Chase Elliott’s win Sunday marked the 287th victory Hendrick Motorsports has posted in the NASCAR Cup Series since the team’s first in 1984 (Geoff Bodine at Martinsville). “That means I’m getting old,” team owner Rick Hendrick joked after the race. He added that the team’s success has been about the people and about teamwork.

HAMPTON — Chase Elliott led 96 laps and won the first two stages of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday, but it still came down to the final two laps. With three laps to go, Corey LaJoie led on a restart coming out of a caution, then with two laps to go, Elliott claimed the lead. Elliott held onto the lead with one lap to go with LaJoie running second. LaJoie got a push from Eric Jones and ran into the wall, also taking out Kurt Busch, Cole Custer and Harrison Burton. Then the Dawsonville native crossed the finish line ahead of Ross Chastain to take his third win of the year and his first at his home track. “To win at your home track is a really big deal when you’re a racecar driver,” Elliott said. “We haven’t had a really good run here so I felt like today it was a good opportunity for us. I’m so proud, obviously home to me, home to a lot of fans who made a lot of noise. I couldn’t be more proud of our team. I don’t know if we have had a speedway car that good, if we did I probably wrecked it down at Daytona.” Elliott and LaJoie had some battles earlier with about 60 laps left as the two swapped the lead several times. A caution came out at lap 189 and LaJoie was first off pit road to lead the race. At lap 202, Elliott passed LaJoie, but LaJoie reclaimed the lead on the very next lap. At lap 205, Elliott once again took the lead from LaJoie. Going into the final two laps, Elliott knew he was going to have a hard push from LaJoie. “I knew he was going to have a big run,” Elliott said of the final two laps of the race. Ross Chastain finished second, Austin Cindric third, Erik Jones fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Daniel Suarez, Justin Haley, Cole Custer and Harrison Burton. LaJoie finished 21st. It was Elliott’s second win in three races as he won June 26 at Nashville and was second last week at Road America. “What a few weeks it’s been,” he said.

NASCAR Cup Series Race 53rd Quaker State 400

Atlanta Motor Speedway 1. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260. 2. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 260. 3. (5) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 260. 4. (25) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 260. 5. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260. 6. (7) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 260. 7. (24) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 260. 8. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 260. 9. (18) Cole Custer, Ford, 260. 10. (27) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 260. 11. (9) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 260. 12. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260. 13. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260. 14. (32) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260. 15. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 260. 16. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260. 17. (28) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 260. 18. (31) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260. 19. (15) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260. 20. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260. 21. (30) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 260. 22. (21) Kurt Busch, Toyota, Accident, 259. 23. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 259. 24. (36) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 259. 25. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 259. 26. (17) Joey Logano, Ford, DVP, 252. 27. (33) Garrett Smithley(i), Ford, 252. 28. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, DVP, 174. 29. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 170. 30. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 170. 31. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Engine, 162. 32. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, DVP, 160. 33. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, Accident, 107. 34. (29) Noah Gragson(i), Chevrolet, Suspension, 91. 35. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 90. 36. (35) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, Accident, 77. Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.754 mph. Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 22 Mins, 18 Secs. Margin of Victory: Under Caution Seconds. Caution Flags: 13 for 64 laps. Lead Changes: 27 among 12 drivers. Lap Leaders: R. Chastain 1;C. Elliott 2;R. Chastain 3-21;D. Hamlin 22-23;R. Blaney 24;C. Elliott 25-50;R. Blaney 51;C. Elliott 52-63;T. Reddick 64-69;M. Truex Jr. 70-86;C. Elliott 87-94;H. Burton # 95-98;R. Stenhouse Jr. 99-100;H. Burton # 101-105;W. Byron 106-146;T. Reddick 147-153;C. Elliott 154-162;A. Cindric # 163-169;E. Jones 170-179;R. Chastain 180-191;C. LaJoie 192-201;C. Elliott 202;C. LaJoie 203-204;C. Elliott 205-241;M. Truex Jr. 242-251;C. LaJoie 252-258;C. Elliott 259-260. Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Chase Elliott 8 times for 96 laps; William Byron 1 time for 41 laps; Ross Chastain 3 times for 32 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 2 times for 27 laps; Corey LaJoie 3 times for 19 laps; Tyler Reddick 2 times for 13 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 10 laps; Harrison Burton # 2 times for 9 laps; Austin Cindric # 1 time for 7 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 2 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 2 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 2 laps. Stage #1 Top Ten: 9,48,1,12,24,18,45,11,5,20 Stage #2 Top Ten: 9,8,6,12,45,20,21,24,1,7