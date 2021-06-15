Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for ‘offensive’ Holocaust comparison after visiting Holocaust museum

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday apologized for her “offensive” comments comparing Capitol Hill mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust after visiting the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

“There are words that I have said, remarks that I’ve made that I know are offensive, and for that I’d like to apologize,” the Georgia Republican said Monday, adding that she had taken a lesson from her father, who died in April, about owning up to mistakes.

Recommended for you +16 15 sketch comedy shows worth your while In need of a good chuckle? Stacker delivers 15 sketch comedy shows that have made audiences roar with laughter over the past 50 years. Click for more.

“So I should own it,” she said. “I made a mistake.”

The apology — a dramatic shift in tone that comes in the face of a censure resolution in the House — was offered weeks after Greene compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to continue requiring members of the House to wear masks on the chamber floor as a Covid-19 precaution to steps the Nazis took to control the Jewish population during the Holocaust.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene had said during a May interview on a conservative podcast. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Following criticism from her Republican colleagues, Greene had initially issued a characteristically defiant and extended Twitter thread in which she repeated her attacks on Democrats and the media.

But the comments followed her back to Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, where some voters expressed dismay to CNN about her comparison. And earlier Monday, Rep. Brad Schneider, a Democrat from Illinois, announced plans to introduce a censure resolution over the comments.

Texas lawmakers put pressure on Democrats over voting rights

Nearly two dozen Democratic members of the Texas state Legislature are taking their voting rights fight from Austin to Washington this week.

The trip is a “Hail Mary” effort of sorts, to apply some Texas-sized pressure on US lawmakers to support the passage of the For the People Act, a comprehensive federal voting rights bill that would counteract many of the voting restrictions put in place by Republicans at the state level.

The cross-country blitz comes just weeks after Texas Democrats, in dramatic fashion, notched a rare victory in killing the Republican-controlled Legislature’s flagship election overhaul bill, Senate Bill 7, by walking off the state House floor as the clocked ticked down on the 2020 session.

White House announces national strategy to combat domestic terrorism

The White House on Tuesday announced a government-wide strategy to combat domestic terrorism after completing a sweeping assessment of the threat posed by domestic violent extremism following the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The strategy focuses on providing a national framework for the US government and partners to share information related to domestic terrorism, preventing domestic terrorism recruitment and violent mobilization, disrupting and deterring domestic terrorism activity and confronting long term contributors to domestic terrorism.

The new strategy marks a major break from former President Donald Trump’s administration and addresses more directly the threats posed by White supremacists and right-wing militia groups.

Senior administration officials told reporters that though the approach is ideologically neutral, the administration will build on its previous assessment that White supremacists and anti-government militias pose the most lethal threat. President Joe Biden said earlier this month that White supremacy was “the most lethal threat to the homeland today,” in a speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Since January 20th, the President has focused on addressing the elevated threat of domestic terrorism and he has been equally focused on ensuring our efforts to counter it take place in the context of upholding American civil rights and civil liberties,” a senior administration official said.

— From wire reports