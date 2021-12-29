US flies reconnaissance aircraft over eastern Ukraine

The US Air Force flew a reconnaissance mission this week over eastern Ukraine to gather intelligence about the situation on the ground — two days after Russia announced it would withdraw 10,000 troops from its border with that nation.

Monday’s flight was the first time an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) aircraft has flown over the region, according to Lt. Cmdr. Russ Wolfkiel, a spokesman for US European Command.

While the Pentagon has not revealed exactly what intelligence the aircraft was gathering, Wolfkiel told CNN that the US “routinely operates aircraft in the Black Sea region in support of various US and coalition intelligence objectives.”

The aircraft flew with the permission of the Ukrainian government, and while the exact route has not been revealed, Wolfkiel said it stayed out of the Donbas region where pro-Russian separatist forces demanding independence from Ukraine operate.

Still, the aircraft sensors can collect intelligence about military movements on the ground, potentially on both sides of the border, without entering disputed areas or Russian airspace.

An on-board antenna has a 120-degree field of view that can cover nearly 20,000 square miles to monitor ground movements, according to an Air Force fact sheet, and can also detect aircraft.

The developments come as tensions continue to rise given Russia’s military buildup on its border with Ukraine, which has led the US to urge de-escalation and warn of economic sanctions should Russia invade its neighboring country.

Federal judge denies Oklahoma governor’s request to stop military vaccine mandate

Oklahoma National Guard members must get vaccinated against Covid-19, a federal judge has ruled, denying a request from the state’s Republican governor and others to halt the military’s vaccine mandate.

The ruling Tuesday comes as GOP governors from six other states have also challenged the requirement.

Judge Stephen Friot from the Western District of Oklahoma denied Gov. Kevin Stitt’s request for an injunction against the vaccine mandate, writing in his ruling that Defense Department regulations “leave no doubt that the department’s vaccination protocols must, and do, apply as fully to the statutory reserve components (including the Guard) as to the active-duty forces.”

Like other Republican governors, Stitt had argued that he was the commander in chief of the state’s National Guard when it was not called up under federal orders.

In early November, he became the first governor to openly push back against the vaccination requirement, telling Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a letter that it “violates the personal freedoms” of some Guard members.

Melania Trump steps back into the public eye

After months of relative public silence, former first lady Melania Trump before Christmas emerged from private life to announce a new project: A piece of artwork, a watercolor closeup of her eyes, in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) was now available for purchase.

It was an unusual move for any former first lady, to delve into the world of blockchain sales, but Trump has never been a predictable nor typical political spouse.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” said Trump in a statement released via her social media platforms and on her website. Trump has since posted on her Twitter account 17 times about the endeavor.

Her NFT, entitled “Melania’s Vision,” and drawn by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, is available through December 31 through the cryptocurrency Solana, at a cost of approximately $175 — depending on the market — and has an authenticated identity via blockchain. The sales could be incredibly lucrative for Trump, one of several celebrities — including Paris Hilton, Shawn Mendes, Tom Brady, Kate Moss and Grimes — who have recently dipped into the NFT market and emerged hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars richer. Fans are often enticed by the opportunity to own a unique digital piece of memorabilia or original artwork.

Trump’s NFT also comes with an audio clip of her saying: “My vision is: Look forward with inspiration, strength and courage.”

“Through this new technology-based initiative, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster care community, ”Trump added.

— From wire reports