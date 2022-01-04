Federal judge dismisses charges against guards who falsified records the night Jeffrey Epstein died

A federal judge in New York on Monday dismissed charges against two Bureau of Prisons guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019, court documents show.

US District Court Judge Analisa Torres ordered the charges dropped against guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas after prosecutors said in a filing last week that the guards completed deferred prosecution agreements signed in May.

The guards agreed to provide “truthful information related to their employment by the Bureau of Prisons, including about the events and circumstances described in the Indictment,” according to a letter from federal prosecutors that was filed in court papers.

The guards had to complete 100 hours of community service and cooperate with a Department of Justice Inspector General review, authorities said in May.

Epstein was awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, having pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of operating a sex trafficking ring from 2002 to 2005 at his Manhattan mansion and his Palm Beach estate, and allegedly paying girls as young as 14 for sex.

He was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019. A medical examiner ruled it was suicide by hanging.

10 of the country’s most populous cities set homicide records last year

More than two-thirds of the country’s 40 most populous cities saw more homicides last year than in 2020, according to a CNN analysis of police department data.

Ten of those cities recorded more homicides in 2021 than any other year on record. Those are Philadelphia; Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Portland, Oregon; Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Milwaukee; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Tucson, Arizona. Minneapolis tied its previous record number of homicides, with 97 in the years 1997 and 2021.

Many cities have seen homicides reach near-record highs in the past year. Chicago police investigated 797 last year, the most since 1996. But more than 800 homicides happened within the city when including expressway shootings, which are investigated by a different agency.

Homicides were also up by 12% in Los Angeles from 2020 and 4% in New York. Several cities didn’t respond to CNN requests for data; the number of cities reporting year-over-year increases may grow.

Homicides spiked in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and subsequent unrest in cities across the country. For many cities, the elevated rates of homicide continued into 2021.

The rise in homicides — mostly by gun — happened all across the country. Thomas Abt, a senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice, attributed the spike to three major factors: the impact of Covid-19 on communities and first responders; fallout of social unrest after Floyd’s murder; and the surge in gun sales since the pandemic started.

These increases are not isolated to any region. One-year increases don’t always portend a significant spike in crime. But almost every major US city saw more homicides in both 2020 and 2021 than in 2019.

