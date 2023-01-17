6 people, including mother and baby, killed in California; drug cartel suspected
Six people, including a 6-month old baby, her teenage mother and an elderly woman, were killed Monday in a Central Valley farming community in what the local sheriff said was likely a targeted attack by a drug cartel.
The massacre occurred around 3:30 a.m. in and around a residence in the Tulare County town of Goshen near Visalia. Authorities said they were searching for two suspects and that the killings may have been related to a search warrant carried out last week at one of the homes that resulted in one arrest and the seizure of guns, marijuana and methamphetamine.
Recommended for you
Millennials make up a large portion of the workforce in the United States, but different states provide different opportunities. With data as recent as 2016, Stacker compiles a ranking of the worst to best states for millennials to work in. Click for more.How much millennials make in each state
“I think it’s specifically connected to the cartel,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told the Los Angeles Times. “The level of violence ... this was not your run-of-the-mill low-end gang member.”
Authorities did not release the names or ages of all the victims, but said it appeared some were family members.
Several were shot in the head, including the baby, Boudreaux said. A sheriff’s deputy responding to reports of wild gunfire found the infant cradled in the arms of her 17-year-old mother in a ditch outside the homes. Both had gunshot wounds to the head.
The third female victim, an elderly woman found in a bed in one residence, also was shot in the head.
“It appeared she was shot in her sleep,” Boudreaux said.
Three men also were killed. One was alive when deputies arrived and was given CPR and taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
It was unclear whether the man arrested last week during the search by a gang and narcotics unit of the Sheriff’s Department was one of the victims, Boudreaux said. DNA testing will be required to identify at least one of the men because of damage done to his face by the gun or guns used, the sheriff said.
Two women survived the attack by hiding in a trailer on the property. Boudreaux said they told investigators that people on the property saw intruders approaching on surveillance cameras.
George Santos scored donations from Russian oligarch’s cousin accused of being go-between in Stormy Daniels hush money deal
Controversial Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., reportedly scored big bucks donations from a New York real estate kingpin who is a cousin of a Russian oligarch and was once accused of being a go-between in the Stormy Daniels hush money deal.
Santos, who admits lying about much of his life story, won $5,800 donations from Andrew Intrater and his wife, along with tens of thousands in donations to political action committees that backed his upset victory in a Long Island congressional district, the Washington Post reported Monday.
Intrater, 60, is a cousin and close business associate of Russian oil billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, a crony of strongman Vladimir Putin who has been sanctioned by the U.S. government.
Intrater, an American citizen, also had major business ties to Michael Cohen, the onetime fixer for former President Donald Trump who did federal prison time for his role in paying porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her affair with Trump.