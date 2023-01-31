1
0 people injured in Florida drive-by shooting, police say
Police officers are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured multiple people in a residential neighborhood Monday afternoon, just north of downtown Lakeland.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Stockbridge's 68-42 win over Pace Academy in girls basketball on Jan. 30, 2023. (Photos: Ben Ennis) Click for more.PHOTOS: Stockbridge vs. Pace Academy Girls Basketball
At a press conference, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said 10 people are being treated for gunshot wounds after a dark-blue, four-door Nissan with tinted windows slowly drove past the area of North Iowa Avenue and Plum Street and those inside shot at victims on both sides of the car.
“I’ve been here 34 years and I can tell you I’ve never worked an event where this many people were shot at one time — ever,” Taylor said. “After the shooting, the vehicle left speeding northbound on Iowa Avenue ... and made an eastbound turn on Memorial Boulevard, and we are actively searching for that vehicle now.”
Taylor said the public should not worry about their safety tonight because investigators do not believe this was a random shooting.
“We think that the individuals in the car shot at and shot who they wanted to shoot,” he said. “It was an intentional act. It certainly wasn’t random.”
At the press conference Taylor said there was enough marijuana found at the scene that detectives believe there was a sale of narcotics, but whether or not that detail is related to the shooting is still not clear, he said.
Of the 10 victims, two are reported to have serious injuries and eight have less-severe injuries, police said.
Lakeland officers were notified of the drive-by shooting at 3:43 p.m. and have collected at least one cell phone video of the car before the shooting. Police are searching for four suspects.
“We’ll certainly have extra patrols out tonight,” Taylor said.
White House officials to attend Memphis funeral for Tyre Nichols
Four White House officials will attend the funeral this week of Tyre Nichols, the Black man whose death following a traffic stop has spurred renewed calls for police reform.
White House aides Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mitch Landrieu, Tara Murray and Erica Loewe will travel to the Wednesday funeral for Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.
At the White House on Monday, President Joe Biden again threw his support behind passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a comprehensive package of police reforms that failed to pass both chambers in the last Congress.
“I think we should do it right now. We should’ve done it before,” Biden said.
Biden said he would be willing to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus on the issue. Nichols’s parents have accepted an invitation by the caucus’s chair to attend next week’s State of the Union speech.
The president on Friday said he was “outraged and deeply pained” after watching video of the fatal beating of Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Five police officers were charged last week with second-degree murder in his death.
Biden spoke with Nichols’s parents on Friday to express his condolences.