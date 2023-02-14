House GOP seeks Fauci testimony in probe of COVID-19 origins
House Republicans on Monday began their promised scrutiny of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, requesting testimony from Anthony Fauci and current Biden administration officials, along with classified briefings and documents from U.S. intelligence agencies.
The new Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic essentially seeks to bring more emphasis to theories that the spread of COVID-19 originated out of laboratory experiments in Wuhan, China, possibly backed by U.S. money, rather than at a Wuhan market.
Recommended for you
Welcome to The Ridge at Mill Creek, a quaint new home community offering well-crafted homes with open floor plans and distinguishing finishes. Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Check out a new home and neighborhood in Hoschton
Representative Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, the chairman of the panel, said it intends to end what he characterized as stonewalling by government scientists and government-funded researchers about what they knew about U.S. dollars that were allegedly funneled to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
“This investigation must begin with where and how this virus came about so that we can attempt to predict, prepare or prevent it from happening again,” Wenstrup said in a statement.
Scientists have largely debunked the lab leak scenario. Two peer-reviewed studies in the journal Science published last year have detailed evidence that a Chinese market is where the coronavirus crossed into the human population from wild animals.
Representative James Comer of Kentucky, chair of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, which oversees the new subcommittee, said in the statement that “evidence continues to mount pointing to the virus leaking from an unsecure lab in Wuhan.” He added that U.S. taxpayer dollars made their way to that lab to conduct risky research on bat coronaviruses “which could have started the pandemic.”
US shoots down fourth object as China flings new accusation
The U.S. military had never shot down an object in American airspace before taking out a Chinese balloon off South Carolina earlier this month. Now it’s becoming a near-daily occurrence.
The sudden spate of U.S. jets blasting unidentified objects of mysterious origin from the skies has provoked so much befuddlement — not to mention panic — that Pentagon officials were forced to field questions about the issue Sunday night, just as Americans were tuning into the second quarter of the Super Bowl. One reporter even asked if it was possible the objects-turned-targets were sent by extraterrestrials.
“I haven’t ruled out anything at this point,” said General Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
In reality, the answer is probably more mundane. Officials said they had started watching the skies more closely in the days since the alleged Chinese spy balloon traversed U.S. territory, provoking both a national uproar and a new round of tensions with China. That resulted in the U.S. shooting down smaller objects over Alaska on Friday, northern Canada on Saturday, and Michigan on Sunday.
“We have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase in objects that we’ve detected over the past week,” Assistant Secretary of Defense Melissa Dalton told reporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.