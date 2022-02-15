Push for swift passage of Postal Service overhaul bill hits snag in the Senate

A push for swift passage of a sweeping bill with bipartisan support to overhaul the US Postal Service’s finances hit a snag Monday evening in the Senate.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, objected to a unanimous consent request from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to make a technical fix to the bill. Scott argued that there are issues with the legislation and that the Senate should slow down and work to improve it.

As a result, the Senate was not able to proceed to a planned vote to advance the bill Monday night. Schumer said that being unable to immediately make the technical fix will delay the bill, but vowed that the Senate will eventually pass it.

Now, absent an agreement to speed up the process, the Senate will have to restart the procedure needed to set up a final vote on the legislation in the chamber. It’s not yet clear when a final passage vote will take place.

The USPS reform bill has bipartisan support and passed the House last week by a vote of 342 to 92. The bill seeks to overhaul the Postal Service’s finances to help shore up its financial footing and allow it to modernize its service.

“I absolutely support getting something done to reform the Postal Service and ensure it’s more accountable to taxpayers and consumers,” Scott said.

Virginia governor expected to sign bill ending school mask mandates

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to sign a bill ending school mask mandates, after the legislation cleared the state Senate and House of Delegates in recent days.

The legislation allows parents to opt their children out of wearing a mask in school without having to provide a reason, and would make the Republican governor the latest state leader to lift Covid-19 mitigation measures as case numbers decline around the US.

“I am pleased that there is widespread and bipartisan support in Virginia for a parental opt-out of mask mandates in schools. Today, the General Assembly took a significant step for parents and children,” Youngkin said in a statement Monday.

The House of Delegates sent the legislation to the governor’s desk Monday after it passed the chamber along party lines, with no Democrats in support of the measure. Three Democrats had joined all Republicans in the Virginia Senate in approving the legislation last week.

Inaugurated on January 15, Youngkin campaigned heavily on the rights of schoolchildren’s parents and signed an executive order on his first day in office that allowed parents and guardians to “elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program.”

That order, however, faced a flurry of legal challenges from Virginia school districts and parents, and a judge had ruled earlier this month that mask mandates in seven Virginia school districts could remain in place.

While a number of states have pushed forward with plans to lift mask mandates in schools, the move goes against guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends universal masking in schools.

