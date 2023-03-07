Jim Jordan issues subpoenas to investigate ‘weaponization’ of federal agencies
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has subpoenaed the former head of a defunct Biden administration advisory board on disinformation, which was disbanded just months after being formed amid public backlash.
The subpoena for writer and researcher Nina Jankowicz to sit for a closed-door deposition on April 10 was one of three Jordan issued Monday tied to investigations by his subcommittee on the alleged “weaponization” of federal agencies.
“As the former Executive Director of the Board, you are uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee’s oversight,” Jordan wrote in a letter accompanying the subpoena.
The “Disinformation Governance Board” was established a year ago under the Department of Homeland Security. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas described it as an attempt to counter false claims that encourage migrants to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as to confront the threat of Russian disinformation campaigns.
“The spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety during disasters, and public trust in our democratic institutions,” the department said at the time.
The creation of the board immediately triggered criticism. Jordan and some other Republicans characterized it as anti-democratic and un-American. GOP Senator Mitt Romney said it was “a terrible idea” that communicated the U.S. was going to be spreading propaganda.
