Republican leaders face threat of revived Freedom Caucus in GOP-led House

Former President Donald Trump’s most loyal allies in Congress have been relegated to the political wilderness for the past few years. Now they’re plotting their comeback.

With the growing likelihood that Republicans will take over the House after elections this fall — and the prospect of Trump running for president again in 2024 — members of the Trump-loving House Freedom Caucus are preparing to flex their muscles in the next era. Under the new leadership of Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, the group is hoping to use its hardline tactics, connections to Trump and friendlier relationship with GOP leadership to bend their party to their will and put their MAGA-like stamp on the conference.

Among the top items on their wish list: They want more of their members in positions of authority under a GOP-led House. One Freedom Caucus co-founder and Trump acolyte, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, is already in line to wield the coveted House Judiciary Committee gavel — and all the subpoena power that comes with it.

Another caucus member is vying to lead the House Homeland Security Committee next year. The conservative crew is also pressing GOP leaders to tap a Freedom Caucus lawmaker for the House Intelligence Committee, which became ground zero for some of the most heated and partisan battles during the Trump administration. And it’s entirely possible that a caucus member runs for a seat at the leadership table, especially if there are any open positions.

But the prospect of a bigger and more emboldened House Freedom Caucus means some of the group’s loudest MAGA firebrands, such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Paul Gosar of Arizona, will also be elevated. And that could pose a potential governing challenge for Republican leaders, who have so far struggled to rein in the GOP’s fringe elements.

Supreme Court denies GOP challenges to congressional maps in North Carolina and Pennsylvania

The Supreme Court on Monday night denied requests from Republicans challenging congressional maps in North Carolina and Pennsylvania that had been approved by state courts, in two rulings that could benefit Democrats in the midterm elections.

The North Carolina congressional map drawn by state judges would likely give Democrats at least another seat in Congress next year. The court — over the noted dissents of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch — turned away an emergency request from Republican legislators to use a different map that would be more favorable to their party.

For Pennsylvania, the court rejected an emergency request from a group of six Republican voters who wanted to freeze a ruling from the commonwealth’s high court that allowed the maps to take effect and altered the general primary calendar. There were no noted dissents from the two-sentence order.

First January 6 trial heads to jury deliberations in litmus test for DOJ’s Capitol riot prosecutions

Prosecutors doubled down on their portrayal of the legislator-hating, gun-toting, right-wing extremist Guy Reffitt as the person who showed rioters outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, how to push back against a police line.

On Tuesday morning, the Washington jurors began to discuss whether they believe the prosecution’s theory that Reffitt, on the steps of the Capitol, catalyzed the riot’s push into the Senate, causing the disruption of Congress, or whether they side with his defense lawyer’s attempt to disconnect Reffitt from the crowd’s more violent actions.

The case, the first for a January 6 defendant to go to trial, will mark a pivotal moment in the Justice Department’s historic investigation. Over six days, the Reffitt trial has surfaced painful memories from Capitol Police officers who responded to the attack and now are testifying; multiple angles of video of the riot from surveillance tapes and rioters’ own cameras; a civics lesson on Electoral College certification; a window into the right-wing group the Texas Three Percenters through one witness’s testimony and footage of a group videoconference; and the text-message dynamics of Reffitt’s family, in which his son grew alarmed with his political extremism and sent information to the FBI.

— From wire reports