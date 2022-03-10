US ambassador to UN says Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘constitute war crimes’

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday that actions committed by Russia against the Ukrainian people constitute war crimes, marking the first time a senior US official has directly accused Moscow of war crimes since last month’s attack on Ukraine began.

“They constitute war crimes; there are attacks on civilians that cannot be justified by any — in any way whatsoever,” she said in an interview with BBC “Newshour” on Thursday morning.

Other Biden administration officials have not gone as far as to declare outright that Russia has committed war crimes — violations of international laws of armed conflict — and instead have pointed to “credible reports” that such crimes have been carried out and their support for investigations into Moscow’s actions.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday referenced “atrocities” committed by the Russians and said that the UN should investigate the allegations of Russian war crimes.

Later on Thursday State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US has “seen very credible reports” of Russian actions that would constitute war crimes, echoing comments made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday.

Thomas-Greenfield said in the interview with the BBC that the question of whether Russia is guilty of war crimes is the one “we’re being asked every day, and we’re working with others in the international community to document the crimes that Russia is committing against the Ukrainian people.”

“I still see images of a women being rolled out of a hospital, pregnant, bleeding, people screaming, children crying. It is just unconscionable. And we call on Russia to change course. They have to end this conflict, and they have to stop the fighting, and they have to return to diplomacy. And we have made clear our strong support for Ukrainians’ call for this to stop,” she added.

US will designate Colombia as a major non-NATO ally, Biden says

President Joe Biden announced during a meeting with Colombian President Iván Duque on Thursday that the United States is designating Colombia a major non-NATO ally — a significant move that will bring the two countries together on security and economic cooperation.

“Today, I am proud to announce that I intend to designate Colombia as major non-NATO ally,” Biden said at the bilateral meeting. “This is a recognition of the unique and close relationship between our countries.”

Biden added that “Colombia is the lynchpin, in my view, to the whole hemisphere — north and south.”

Major non-NATO allies are not entitled to specific security guarantees, like NATO members under Article 5, but the designation changes how the US military interacts with the country, according to the State Department. These allies are eligible to receive material and supply loans, serve as a location for US-owned War Reserve stockpiles and can enter into agreements with the United States on training. Additionally, private companies from the designated country can bid on contracts to maintain, repair or overhaul US military equipment overseas.

As of January, there are more than 15 nations that are designated as major non-NATO allies to the United States, which includes countries like Australia, Japan, Israel, the Philippines and, most recently, Qatar.

The US and Colombia already work closely on issues like immigration, counter-narcotics and counter-terrorism and the US government has provided more than $10 billion in aid to the country since 2000.

Sitting across Biden in the Cabinet Room, Duque said, “We appreciate a lot that you have made the decision to designate Colombia a primary non-NATO ally, because that is the recognition of the principles and values that we have shared.”

