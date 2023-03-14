Michael Cohen testifies before Manhattan grand jury in Trump hush money payment to Stormy Daniels
Former President Donald Trump has a message for the Manhattan grand jury seeking his testimony in a porn star hush money probe: Don’t hold your breath.
Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Monday that the former president is “an extortion victim,” and has no plans to cooperate with the Manhattan DA’s investigation into an alleged preelection hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
“He’s not going to testify,” Tacopina said. “Ninety-nine percent of targets in grand jury proceedings choose not to. He’s not going to participate in the proceeding that me and most election law experts think is without total merit.”
Tacopina’s comments came on the same day longtime fixer Michael Cohen testified for nearly three hours about his role in issuing the now-notorious $130,000 payment to Daniels in October 2016 to buy her silence about an alleged sexual tryst with Trump at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament in 2006.
The payment, which has for years been public knowledge, made Cohen a felon and ultimately led to his disbarment.
The current grand jury hearing evidence was impaneled in January. Cohen did not testify before a previous grand jury hearing evidence against Trump that expired last spring or one that heard evidence against the Trump Organization and its finance chief Allen Weisselberg.
In his 2018 federal conviction for campaign finance violations, bank fraud, and tax evasion, Cohen pointed the finger directly at his longtime boss — referring to him as “Individual 1.″ The former lawyer said that Trump told him to make the hush money payments “for the principal purpose of influencing” the election outcome.
