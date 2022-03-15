White House will announce steps aimed at closing gender and racial wage gaps

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a series of steps aimed at closing the gender and racial wage gaps, with Vice President Kamala Harris hosting a virtual White House meeting to mark Equal Pay Day.

The steps include a new regulation across the federal workforce banning the use of prior salary history in the hiring and pay-setting processes for employees, which the administration said in a fact sheet can “help break the cycle of past arbitrary and potentially discriminatory pay that can follow women and workers of color from job to job, entrenching gender and racial pay gaps over time.”

President Joe Biden will also sign an executive order to limit federal contractors’ access to the previous pay history of applicants and employees when determining salaries, and the administration said it will seek to ensure equitable access to “good-paying” jobs, noting the “relative underrepresentation” of women in many well-compensated occupations.

“For over 25 years, Equal Pay Day has helped draw attention to gender-based pay disparities by highlighting how far into a new year a woman must work, on average, to earn what a man did in the previous year,” Biden said Monday in a proclamation.

“This year, Equal Pay Day falls on March 15, the earliest we have ever marked the occasion. The earlier that Equal Pay Day arrives, the closer our Nation has come to achieving pay fairness. But while we should celebrate the progress we have made, as I have said in the past, we should not be satisfied until Equal Pay Day is no longer necessary at all,” he added.

Biden will also deliver remarks marking the occasion.

According to Department of Labor estimates released Tuesday, Black women lost $39.3 billion and Hispanic women lost $46.7 billion in wages in 2019 compared with their White male counterparts due to their participation in what the department terms “low-wage sectors” like caregiving and hospitality.

“Women have — particularly women of color — have historically been in jobs overrepresented in sectors where they’re paid less,” a senior administration official told reporters Monday. “The administration is increasing access to good-paying jobs for women and people of color in sectors where jobs are being created ... and where women have historically been underrepresented.”

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that seeks to codify the right to an abortion in the state.

The Reproductive Health Equity Act — which cleared the chamber 40-24 — now heads to the state’s Democratic-controlled Senate, where it’s expected to pass.

The legislation states that “every individual has a fundamental right to use or refuse contraception; every pregnant individual has a fundamental right to continue the pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion; and a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights under the laws of the state.”

The bill also prohibits state and local entities from denying, restricting, interfering with or discriminating against a person’s decision to either use contraception, give birth or have an abortion.

Democratic state Rep. Meg Froelich, who sponsored the legislation, hailed the House vote as a “big win for protecting access to abortion and reproductive health care” in a statement to CNN on Monday.

“Across the country, the GOP is introducing and passing extreme laws to criminalize those who seek reproductive health care, and to ban abortion entirely, with no exceptions. We’re here to say, that’s not going to happen in Colorado. We’re standing up to protect access to abortion and I’m thrilled the Reproductive Health Equity Act has passed the House,” Froelich said.

The legislation bucks recent restrictive abortion laws advanced by Republican state legislatures across the country. Florida, West Virginia and Arizona have all moved on 15-week abortion bans this session.

Justice Department argues Proud Boys leader should stay in jail ahead of trial

The Justice Department said Monday that Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, should remain in jail as he awaits trial, pointing to his leadership of the far-right group from afar during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and pride in their destructiveness.

“Based on the compelling evidence of Tarrio’s leadership of this conspiracy, there are no conditions of release that can reasonably assure the safety of the community or the defendant’s appearance in court. And based on Tarrio’s public comments aimed at chilling witnesses against his co-conspirators, as well as his own purported efforts to evade law enforcement, he poses a risk of obstructing justice should he be released,” the department said in a filing in federal court.

Prosecutors specifically highlighted Tarrio texting in an encrypted message chat on January 6: “They’ll fear us doing it again,” after claiming, “We did this,” about the Capitol attack. When a member of the group asked what to do next, Tarrio responded, “Do it again.”

Monday’s filing also revealed a new detail about an alleged meeting Tarrio had with Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, and others at a parking garage in Washington, DC, on January 5. Rhodes and other Oath Keepers are facing seditious conspiracy charges in a separate January 6 case.

Tarrio is the latest high-profile defendant indicted by the Justice Department in its sweeping investigation of January 6.

— From wire reports