DOJ asks Supreme Court to review domestic violence gun ruling
The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision that struck down a federal law that prohibits gun possession for individuals under domestic violence restraining orders.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in February based its decision on a Supreme Court case from last year that expanded Second Amendment rights and has led other courts to strike down other gun restrictions.
In a petition sent to the court that urged quick action, the Justice Department argued that governments have “long disarmed” people who present a threat to other people’s safety.
“And if allowed to stand, it would thwart Congress’s considered judgment that persons who have been found to be a threat to their intimate partners or children should not be permitted to acquire or possess firearms,” the Justice Department brief states.
Millions of Americans will be victims of intimate-partner abuse and the risk of homicide rises when there’s a gun in a house that has a domestic abuser, the government wrote.
“The Fifth Circuit’s contrary decision misapplies this Court’s precedents, conflicts with the decisions of other courts of appeals, and threatens grave harms for victims of domestic violence,” the government’s petition states.
The government said it filed the petition on an expedited schedule to allow the court to determine, before the court recesses for the summer at the end of June, whether it will take up the case.
The federal law prohibits a person from possessing a firearm if they are subject to a court order that restrains them from harassing or threatening an intimate partner.
House Republicans demand answers from Manhattan DA over Trump case
Republican leaders on Monday demanded that the Manhattan district attorney sit for an interview and provide documents as they began an investigation into his prosecution of Donald Trump over hush payments to an adult film star.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and two other committee chairmen sent a letter to Alvin Bragg asking about the use of federal funds to build his case against Trump, which Jordan called politically motivated, by Thursday.
“We’ll find out,” Jordan told Bloomberg News of Bragg’s use of federal dollars, following reports that he plans to indict Trump soon in relation to the payments made to Stormy Daniels.
Separately, some Republicans — including Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik — sent out campaign committee donor appeals seeking to raise funds off of the possibility Trump could be arrested, both urging supporters to stand with Trump.
Democrats later accused Jordan and other Republicans of an unprecedented abuse of the congressional powers to interfere with a criminal investigation by sending Bragg their letter seeking his testimony and documents.
