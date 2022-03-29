Romney says he hasn’t reached a decision yet on Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah hasn’t yet made up his mind over how he will vote on President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as he undertakes an in-depth review of her record.

“I’ll complete that analysis and then reach a decision, but I’ve not reached my decision,” Romney told CNN’s Chief National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt when asked about how he plans to vote. The comments were made as part of an exclusive interview for CNN+’s “The Source with Kasie Hunt,” which airs daily at 4 p.m. ET, starting on Tuesday.

Senate Democrats can confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court without Republican support if every member of their caucus votes in favor, which appears on track to happen, and Vice President Kamala Harris breaks a tie. It is not yet clear if Jackson will win any Republican votes. If Democrats can win GOP support, they will be able to tout the confirmation as a bipartisan victory.

Romney voted against Jackson last year when the Senate confirmed her to fill a vacancy on a powerful DC-based appellate court, but the Utah senator told Hunt that he is in the process of a “much deeper dive” this time.

“I have begun a deeper dive, a much deeper dive than I had during the prior evaluation,” Romney said, adding, “in this case, as well, she’s gone into much more depth talking about her judicial philosophy that she had before. And we’re, of course, looking at her judicial record, as a district judge and as an appellate judge, in far more depth than we had before.”

House passes bill to erect statues of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor on US Capitol grounds

The House on Monday passed legislation to erect statues of former Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the grounds of the US Capitol.

The bill — which passed the House in a 349 to 63 vote — now heads to President Joe Biden‘s desk for his signature. It had cleared the Senate by unanimous consent in December 2021.

The legislation stipulates that the statues should be placed within two years of its enactment, and that priority should be given to any spot close to the old Supreme Court chamber in the Senate wing of the Capitol.

“Tonight, I’m proud to vote to pass a bill that directs the placement of a statue of both Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Their legacy and service should always be honored and celebrated,” Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona tweeted Monday.

O’Connor was the first woman to serve on the high court, after President Ronald Reagan nominated her in 1981. She became an influential author of decisions on abortion rights, racial affirmative action, criminal procedures and an array of social dilemmas during her quarter century tenure before retiring in 2006 as her husband’s health worsened.

Ginsburg, meanwhile, was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. She developed a rock star status in Democratic circles and was dubbed the “Notorious R.B.G.”

In speaking events across the country before liberal audiences, Ginsburg was greeted with standing ovations as she spoke about her view of the law, her famed exercise routine and her often fiery dissents. She died in 2020 at age 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

Accident report in teen’s Florida park ride death says seat was locked

The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report from the state.

Tyre Sampson, 14, fell Thursday from the FreeFall drop tower that takes riders up 430 feet and then drops at speeds of up to 75 mph, according to ICON Park in Orlando, where the incident happened.

Sampson came out of the seat when the magnets engaged to slow the ride during the descent, according to the report, which was based on ride employee witnesses and was obtained by CNN.

“Harness was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped,” said the report from the Fair Rides division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The report named three witnesses, all listed as employees.

There are also questions around whether the teenager may have been too large to be allowed on the ride.

Sampson’s father, Yarnell Sampson, raised that question Friday, “My son was 6’5”, 340. So, he’s a big guy.”

The ride’s Operations Manual ndicates the maximum passenger weight is 287 pounds.

— From wire reports