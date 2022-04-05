Second suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

Police in Sacramento, California, have arrested a second suspect in connection to a mass shooting this weekend that left six people dead.

The individual was found at the scene of the shooting early Sunday with “serious injuries from gunfire” and taken to a local hospital, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect was “quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues,” the release said.

One man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, that left six people dead and a chaotic crime scene littered with more than 100 shell casings.

Dandrae Martin, who was identified as a “related suspect,” is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after being booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, according to police.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert noted in a statement posted online that Martin, 26, has not been charged with a homicide. She said she thinks authorities will eventually take more people into custody.

The deadly incident, which also left 12 people wounded early Sunday, is one of more than 120 mass shootings in the United States this year and one of at least 10 shooting incidents over the weekend.

“The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence,” Schubert said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case.”

Martin was being held without bail, online jail records show. CNN has not been able to reach an attorney for him.

US tested hypersonic missile in mid-March but kept it quiet to avoid escalating tensions with Russia

The US successfully tested a hypersonic missile in mid-March but kept it quiet for two weeks to avoid escalating tensions with Russia as President Joe Biden was about to travel to Europe, according to a defense official familiar with the matter.

The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) was launched from a B-52 bomber off the west coast, the official said, in the first successful test of the Lockheed Martin version of the system. A booster engine accelerated the missile to high speed, at which point the air-breathing scramjet engine ignited and propelled the missile at hypersonic speeds of Mach 5 and above.

The official offered scant details of the missile test, only noting the missile flew above 65,000 feet and for more than 300 miles. But even at the lower end of hypersonic range — about 3,800 miles per hour — a flight of 300 miles is less than 5 minutes.

The test came days after Russia says it used its own hypersonic missile during its invasion of Ukraine, claiming it targeted an ammunition warehouse in western Ukraine.

US officials downplayed the significance of the Russian use of their hypersonic Kinzhal missile. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he did not view it as “some sort of game changer” after the Russians announced the missile launch. Days later, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said it was “hard to know what exactly the justification” was for the launch, since it targeted a stationary storage facility.

Special counsel Durham wants to bring up Trump-Russia dossier at trial against Clinton campaign lawyer

Special counsel John Durham wants to bring up the infamous Trump-Russia dossier and might even call its author Christopher Steele as a witness at the upcoming criminal trial of Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, according to court papers filed on Monday.

Two late-night filings from Sussmann and Durham provided the first indication that the special counsel plans to introduce Steele and his politically fraught dossier from 2016 into the case.

Sussmann was charged with lying in regard to a September 2016 meeting with a senior FBI official, where he provided a tip about strange cyberactivity between the Trump Organization and a major Russian bank. Prosecutors say Sussmann falsely denied providing the tip on behalf of a client — and was really working for the Clinton campaign at the time. He has pleaded not guilty.

The new filings on Monday suggest that instead of narrowly focusing on Sussmann’s alleged lie and the specific meeting where it allegedly occurred, Durham plans to describe at the trial how the Clinton campaign tried to dig up dirt about then-candidate Donald Trump and his ties to Russia.

— From wire reports