Oklahoma governor signs near-total ban on abortion into law

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that makes performing an abortion illegal in the state, with an exception only in the case of a medical emergency.

Senate Bill 612, which cleared the state Senate last year and the House earlier this month, will make performing an abortion or attempting to perform one a felony punishable by a maximum fine of $100,000 or a maximum of 10 years in state prison, or both. The law does not provide exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

Under the measure, the woman would not be criminally charged or convicted for the death of her “unborn child.” The legislation does not prohibit the use, sale, prescription or administration of contraceptives.

Stitt will be joined at the signing ceremony Tuesday by members of the state legislature, faith leaders and a number of anti-abortion groups “in support of protecting lives of unborn children in Oklahoma,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

Stitt’s signature on the legislation will make Oklahoma the latest Republican-led state to approve new restrictions on abortion access in recent weeks. Last month, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law a ban on most abortions in the state after 15 weeks, similar to a Mississippi law that’s before the US Supreme Court, and South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that further restricts access to medication abortions in the state.

In Idaho, the state Supreme Court temporarily blocked legislation recently signed by Republican Gov. Brad Little that was modeled after Texas’ law that bans abortions after about six weeks. Idaho had become the first state to follow the controversial Texas statute that allows private citizens to enforce the restrictions with lawsuits.

Oklahoma Republican state Rep. Jim Olsen, SB 612’s principal House author, previously told CNN that he believes “rape and incest is a horrible crime” and though the baby is conceived in a “horrible situation” that it “still has a right to life.”

“The baby should not be liable for the sins of the father,” he said. “It’s still a life.”

The bill was decried by abortion rights proponents throughout the legislative process, including the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which said last week that the law “would be devastating” for Oklahomans and also Texans, who make up nearly half of the patients who seek abortion care in Oklahoma.

Former Virginia police officer who stormed US Capitol found guilty on all charges

A jury in Washington, DC, on Monday found an ex-Virginia police officer guilty on all six charges he faced for his actions around the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Thomas Robertson, a former sergeant of the Rocky Mount police in Virginia, faced charges including impeding law enforcement officers, obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining in restricted grounds and tampering with evidence.

The jury heard from multiple witness during the trial last week, including Washington police officers who were there during the attack, federal agents and Robertson’s former police colleague and co-defendant who testified as part of a plea deal with the government.

One juror told CNN that “there was debate on every charge” while the jury deliberated for around 13 hours.

“I was encouraged,” the juror told CNN following the verdict. “Being a jury of Washingtonians in a January 6 case, it would be natural to wonder what bias is in the jury. And I really feel like it was so thorough, thoughtful and painstaking.”

A sentencing date has not been set.

During the trial, a DC Metropolitan Police officer testified that a man carrying a stick, who prosecutors say was Robertson, hit him and another officer as they tried to pass through the mob of rioters during the attack. Prosecutors played several clips of the incident, including footage from police body cameras worn that day.

Prosecutors cited online posts Robertson allegedly wrote a month before the attack where he called for an “opened armed rebellion.”

“The defendant made good on that promise,” assistant US attorney Elizabeth Aloi told the jury during opening arguments, saying that Robertson used a large stick to impede officers who were called in as back up during the riot.

— From wire reports