Fox News settlement talks with Dominion heat up on eve of trial
Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems Inc. are accelerating settlement talks on the eve of trial in the voting-machine maker’s $1.6 billion defamation suit against the conservative news network, according to people familiar with the matter.
Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’s Sunday night announcement of a one-day delay to the trial was aimed at giving the parties more time to possibly reach a deal, the people said. Final jury selection and opening arguments scheduled for Monday were postponed to Tuesday.
Brian Nick, a spokesman for New York-based Fox, declined to comment late Sunday.
Dominion was falsely accused by a number of guests on Fox News shows of participating in a conspiracy to rig the 2020 election for Joe Biden and against Donald Trump.
Sporadic settlement talks had been ongoing — the parties met with a mediator in December but failed to reach a deal. But the conversations grew more serious over the weekend, the people said, as Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch readied himself to testify in the case. The billionaire was expected to be one of the first witnesses called to stand, which might have been as soon as Monday afternoon.
A settlement would spare the 92-year-old Murdoch from having to defend the network’s decisions to allow hosts and guests to make false claims about the Dominion and the election, despite his own stated belief that no election fraud took place.
Minnesota Court of Appeals rejects Derek Chauvin’s request for new trial in Floyd killing
The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday rejected former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s appeal for a new trial outside Hennepin County.
The decision comes nearly three years since George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, when Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin’s appellate attorney William Mohrman argued that pretrial publicity — the global unrest, media coverage and calls for police reform — made a fair trial impossible.
But a three-judge panel issued a unanimous 50-page decision stating that Chauvin failed to show prejudice among jurors or in the publicity surrounding his trial. Presiding Judge Peter Reyes wrote the decision considered by him and judges Elise Larson and Roger Klaphake.
“Police officers undoubtedly have a challenging, difficult, and sometimes dangerous job,” Reyes wrote. “However, no one is above the law. When they commit a crime, they must be held accountable just as those individuals that they lawfully apprehend. The law only permits police officers to use reasonable force when effecting a lawful arrest. Chauvin crossed that line here when he used unreasonable force on Floyd.”
Mohrman told the panel in January that the main remedy for Chauvin would be a new trial outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis because the courthouse was “surrounded by concrete block, barbed wire, two armored personnel carriers and a squad of National Guard troops” all there with one purpose: “in the event that the jury acquits the defendant.” Leading up to Chauvin’s verdict, he said, the city braced for more riots in the event of an acquittal.
