Biden will commute or pardon sentences of 78 non-violent people. Here are a few to know

President Joe Biden will mark “Second Chance Month” at the White House on Tuesday, commuting the sentences of 75 people serving time for nonviolent drug offenses, issuing full pardons for three individuals who the administration says have worked toward rehabilitation and unveiling new actions aimed at easing the transition back to normal life for the formally incarcerated.

“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation. Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities,” Biden wrote in a statement shared with CNN on Monday.

“During Second Chance Month, I am using my authority under the Constitution to uphold those values by pardoning and commuting the sentences of fellow Americans,” he continued.

Among those Biden will pardon is Abraham W. Bolden Sr., an 86-year-old former Secret Service agent and the first African American to serve on a presidential detail, according to a White House fact sheet. Bolden was convicted of charges related to attempting to sell a copy of a Secret Service file, though witnesses for the prosecution later admitted to lying at the request of prosecutors. Per the fact sheet, Bolden maintains he ultimately “was targeted for prosecution in retaliation for exposing unprofessional and racist behavior within the U.S. Secret Service.”

A man who died after self-immolating in front of Supreme Court was a climate activist

A man who died on Saturday after setting himself on fire in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, was a climate activist, according to social media posts from various people who claim to know him.

Wynn Alan Bruce, 50, from Boulder, Colorado, who self-immolated on Friday — when the world marked Earth Day — suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital, where he died, a police spokesperson said.

Those who knew Bruce, who had managed a portrait photo studio in Boulder, say he was protesting against inaction on the climate crisis.

Kritee Kanko, a climate scientist and a Zen Buddhist priest who claims to know Bruce through the same meditation group, wrote on Twitter that while they are still gathering more information, the activist may had planned on the act for at least a year. CNN could not independently verify their relationship.

“This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis,” she posted on Twitter. “We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for at least one year. #wynnbruce I am so moved.

— From wire reports