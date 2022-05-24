Keeping Title 42 in place won’t slow US-Mexico border crossings, officials say

A court ruling blocking the termination of a Trump-era pandemic restriction at the US-Mexico border is unlikely to slow border crossings, Biden administration officials say, as migration in the Western hemisphere reaches new highs.

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has faced mounting pressure over his handling of the US-Mexico border, dividing members of his own party following a decision by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lift Title 42, which allows authorities to swiftly turn people away at the border, effectively barring migrants from seeking asylum.

Republicans hammered the administration for not being tough enough on the border. Some Democrats and immigrant advocates, meanwhile, say the White House has waited too long to rescind it. Regardless, a federal court ruling means the administration will be forced to keep it in effect for now.

Along the northern border of Mexico, advocates say some migrants remain undeterred and desperate. “I don’t think that just because Title 42 didn’t go away today that people are thinking that was the one and only way they were going to get over,” said Sam Bishop, Mexico country director for Global Response Management.

“To me, the lack of some sort of visible and major outcry today in particular or since Friday, is kind of an indication that this isn’t the only thing they’re necessarily waiting for,” Bishop, who works directly with migrants, added.

Over the weekend, following the court ruling, Border Patrol agents arrested more than 500 migrants in the Rio Grande Valley sector alone, which covers south Texas, according to US Customs and Border Protection. And in Yuma, Arizona, border agents arrested over 1,500 migrants in a 24-hour period over the weekend, a Homeland Security official told CNN.

Trevor Reed vows to campaign against any lawmakers who slow legislation to help detained Americans

Trevor Reed, an American citizen and former Marine recently freed after two years imprisoned in Russia, has vowed to campaign against any lawmakers that slow legislation aimed at helping detained Americans.

In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Reed appeared to take aim at a group of House GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, that he said slowed passage of a resolution last year calling for his release. “I’m going to go to every single one of their campaigns and thank them personally about that,” he said.

“How do you justify that? That’s embarrassing to me that anyone that represent the United States would vote against something like that. I’m sure that the Russians loved that. I’m sure that they’re all big fans of all of those congressmen who did that,” Reed continued. “That’s completely unacceptable to me. it’s embarrassing. And I better not see that ever happen again to any other Americans because I promise that I will be at every single campaign that that person runs for the rest of their life to tell everyone that they did that.”

Greene’s office did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Reed’s father, Joey, expressed frustration with Greene, as well as “her cronies and that small group of idiots.”

Navy investigation finds submarine crash in South China Sea was ‘preventable’

A Navy investigation into the October crash of a submarine into an underwater ridge in the South China Sea was “preventable” and followed navigation planning and risk management mistakes as well as other errors.

The failures “fell far below US Navy standards,” according to the command investigation, and the accident left the USS Connecticut nuclear-powered Seawolf-class submarine unable to operate “for an extended period of time” because of the damage.

Eleven sailors suffered minor injuries in the accident, the most serious of which were a scalp laceration and a broken scapula. But on the journey to Guam, where the Connecticut headed following the crash, the ship’s leadership found that more than a third of the crew would benefit from mental health treatment.

“A grounding at this speed and depth had the potential for more serious injuries, fatalities, and even loss of the ship,” wrote Rear Admiral Christopher Cavanaugh, who led the investigation.

In November, the Navy relieved the ship’s leadership of their duties, including the commanding officer, executive officer, and the chief of the boat.

— From wire reports