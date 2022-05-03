Biden’s trip to Alabama highlights importance of U.S. anti-tank missiles in Ukraine fight

President Joe Biden on made a trip that would have seemed far-fetched to his own advisers one year ago, visiting a weapons-making facility in ruby-red Alabama.

But 69 days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, his trip is especially timely. Biden, who last week urged Congress to authorize a $33 billion aid package, will tour and deliver remarks from the sprawling Lockheed Martin manufacturing facility in Troy, which sits on 4,000 acres and is the final assembly plant for Javelins, the anti-tank missiles that have been critical to Ukraine’s defense because they are lightweight systems that can be operated by one person and hit targets more than two miles away.

The US has delivered over 5,000 Javelins to Ukraine from US stockpiles and almost 500 more from allies and partners. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Javelins have been “very, very effective in this fight” and Ukrainian officials have at times asked for 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles daily.

Sending Ukraine those Javelins quickly has become a numbers game. The Lockheed Martin facility can produce up to 2,100 Javelins per year, which is less than half of what the US has sent to Ukraine so far.

The company’s CEO James Taiclet recently told CNBC he expects overall demand for weapons like Javelins will “increase over time” as the invasion stretches on and said his company was working to ramp up its supply chain.

In addition to providing the ability to send more weapons to Ukraine, Biden is also expected to call on Congress to quickly pass the $33 billion new aid package to “make sure the United States and our allies can replenish our own stocks of weapons to replace what we have sent to Ukraine,” according to a White House preview. Press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday the US has been able to transfer equipment from stockpiles “without affecting military readiness.”

Biden will also use his Alabama visit to “remind people of the US’ role in assisting Ukraine” by providing them with weapons and ammunition” and “underscore the role that the men and women who work at the facility in Alabama making these weapons have had on the fight in Ukraine,” according to the White House.

Because each Javelin requires more than 200 semiconductors to be produced, Biden is also expected to call on Congress to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act to boost domestic chip manufacturing.

More than 200 sailors moved off aircraft carrier after multiple suicides

More than 200 sailors have moved off the USS George Washington aircraft carrier after multiple deaths by suicide among the crew, including three in less than one week in April, according to the Navy.

The sailors are moving to a local Navy installation as the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier continues to go through a years-long refueling and overhaul process at the shipyard in Newport News in Virginia. Over the past 12 months, seven members of the crew have died, including four by suicide, prompting the Navy to open an investigation into the command climate and culture on board the Nimitz-class carrier.

The commanding officer of the carrier, Capt. Brent Gaut, made the decision to allow sailors living on board the ship to move to other accommodations, according to a statement from Naval Air Force Atlantic. On the first day of the move, which began Monday, more than 200 sailors left the carrier and moved to a nearby Navy facility.

“The move plan will continue until all Sailors who wish to move off-ship have done so,” the statement said. Although the carrier does not have its full complement of approximately 5,000 sailors, the ship still has between 2,000 and 3,000 sailors living aboard during the overhaul process.

The ship’s command is working to identify sailors who could “benefit from and desire the support services and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) programs” that are available on local Navy facilities. The Navy is in the process of setting up “temporary accommodations” for these sailors, according to an earlier statement from Naval Air Force Atlantic.

“Leadership is actively implementing these and pursuing a number of additional morale and personal well-being measures and support services to members assigned to USS George Washington.”

The deaths aboard the carrier prompted Rep. Elaine Luria, a 20-year Navy veteran whose district encompasses multiple military facilities, to write a letter to the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Michael Gilday, demanding immediate action to ensure the safety of the crew.

— From wire reports