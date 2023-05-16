Trump-era special counsel John Durham blasts FBI conduct in Russia probe
U.S. special counsel John Durham faulted the FBI and Justice Department’s probe into whether Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election but failed to issue any new charges or recommend significant changes to investigative procedures.
Durham, the longest serving special counsel, concluded his four-year probe with a report made public Monday that found the federal government’s investigation failed to rigorously meet investigative standards both in opening the investigation in 2016 and in conducting the probe.
“We conclude that the department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities” investigated by Durham, according to the 306-page final report.
The announcement ends a highly anticipated investigation that fell far short of Trump’s claims that Durham’s probe would reveal a conspiracy to spy on him and undercut his presidency.
The report was submitted to Attorney General Merrick Garland last week.
Trump responded on his social media site Truth Social, writing: “WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed.”
Durham was tapped in April 2019 by Garland’s predecessor, William Barr, to determine whether FBI or intelligence officials committed crimes in conducting the so-called Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign. Durham was then named a special counsel by Barr in October 2020, a move that allowed his inquiry to continue into the Biden administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.