Biden is considering lifting Trump-era tariffs to slow inflation. Here’s how that may affect you

Lifting Trump-era tariffs is one of the few things President Joe Biden could do to slow inflation — but that doesn’t mean Americans would immediately notice a drop in prices if he took that action.

So far, Biden has resisted pressure from many in the American business community to lift the tariffs that his predecessor imposed on $350 billion of Chinese goods — including bicycles, baseball caps and sneakers — during a tit-for-tat trade war.

But as inflation continues to be a thorn in the President’s side — or “the bane of our existence” as Biden recently put it — he has said his administration is considering lifting the tariffs. A White House official earlier this month said that a decision would be announced in the “coming weeks.”

It’s not a simple decision and advisers within the administration are divided on whether to lift the tariffs. On the one hand, China has not lived up to purchase commitments it made during the Trump administration, and some US industries struggle to compete with China’s unfair trade practices. On the other hand, Biden is eager to take any step that shows he is combating high prices. He could decide to lift some tariffs and leave others in place.

“Some reductions may be warranted,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers during congressional testimony earlier this month. But she also noted that the impact on prices wouldn’t solve America’s inflation problem.

“I want to make clear I honestly don’t think tariff policy is a panacea with respect to inflation,” she added.

Second known American killed fighting in Ukraine

The US State Department on Tuesday confirmed the death of an American citizen in Ukraine whose obituary said he died in mid-May while fighting in the war there. “We can confirm the death of U.S. citizen Stephen Zabielski in Ukraine,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“We have been in touch with the family and have provided all possible consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further,” the spokesperson said.

According to his obituary, published on June 1 in ”The Recorder,” a newspaper in New York state, said Zabielski “died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, while fighting the war in Village of Dorozhniank, Ukraine.”

He was 52 years old and is survived by his wife and five stepchildren, the obit said.

Zabielski is the second American known to be killed in combat in Ukraine. Marine Corps veteran Willy Cancel was killed in April fighting alongside Ukrainian forces.

State Department says it ‘ regrets Brittney Griner was unable to speak with wife due to ‘logistical error’

A State Department spokesperson said Monday that they “deeply regret that Brittney Griner was unable to speak with her wife because of a logistical error” after a report that the detained WNBA star‘s multiple attempts to connect by phone with her wife went unanswered by the US Embassy in Moscow.

Cherelle Griner told The Associated Press that Brittney Griner, who has been detained for months in Russia, attempted to call her 11 times on Saturday — their anniversary — but nobody at the US Embassy in Moscow was there to connect the call. Cherelle Griner told the AP she was “very pissed” about the error and that the call had been scheduled for weeks. She also said she had learned that the number her wife had been given to call usually processes calls only on weekdays, which is likely why the multiple calls had gone unanswered.

CNN has reached out to the family’s representative. Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said in a tweet Monday that her “heart breaks into pieces every time I think of it — but it’s nothing compared to the reality BG and her family are enduring.”

The State Department spokesperson did not give further details about the “logistical error.”

“We remain in regular contact with the families of those held hostage or wrongfully detained; we are grateful for their partnership and feedback; and we continue to work to ensure we are communicating and sharing information in a way useful to our families,” the spokesperson said.

Brittney Griner, 31, has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling and has been officially classified as “wrongfully detained,” a US State Department official told CNN in May.

— From wire reports