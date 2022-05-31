Justice Department to review police response to Uvalde school shooting

The Justice Department announced Sunday it will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“At the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24,” DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.

Someone is expected to be selected in the next few days, two sources familiar with the process tell CNN.

The Justice Department has traditionally relied on individuals outside the DOJ with law enforcement expertise and on-the-ground experience with mass-casualty events to comprise the team that conducts reviews into such incidents.

The department has previously conducted after action-reviews following mass shootings in San Bernardino, California, in December 2015, and at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in June 2016.

Texas officials and law enforcement have been under intense scrutiny for the way officers responded to the shooting.

The massacre, America’s deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, has been followed by conflicting official accounts of how it unfolded. The delayed police confrontation with the mass shooter has compounded parents’ anger, with some saying a quicker response could have saved children’s lives.

CNN has reported that the response by law enforcement in Uvalde ran contrary to commonly taught active shooter protocol, established after the Columbine school shooting of 1999, to stop the shooter as quickly as possible and even bypass helping the injured. While the gunman was inside adjoining classrooms, a group of 19 law enforcement officers stood outside the classroom in the school for roughly 50 minutes as they waited for room keys and tactical equipment, CNN has reported.

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro claims he’s been subpoenaed by grand jury

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro revealed Monday that he has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors.

Navarro said he has been summoned to testify on Thursday to a federal grand jury and to provide any records he has related to his refusal to comply with a February subpoena he received from the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol, including any communication with former President Donald Trump.

The New York Times was first to report that Navarro, Trump’s onetime trade adviser, said he’d been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors.

In April, the House voted to recommend Navarro be referred to the Department of Justice on criminal contempt of Congress charges for refusing to comply with its subpoena.

The grand jury subpoena was revealed in a draft copy of a lawsuit obtained by CNN that Navarro says he intends to file against the House select committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the US attorney for the District of Columbia.

Florida Democrats sense opportunity against DeSantis over soaring housing costs

Democrats in Florida, struggling to energize liberals while bleeding support among Latinos, have settled on a message to galvanize voters heading into the midterm elections: It’s too expensive here.

Up and down the ballot, Democratic candidates have shifted their campaigns to focus on the soaring housing costs that are eating into the savings of retirees and workers and leaving poorer Floridians with fewer places to go. While inflation has put President Joe Biden‘s party on defense in most of the country, Florida Democrats are on offense, drawing attention to historic rent hikes and blaming more than two decades of state Republican leadership.

Much of the ire has been directed at Gov. Ron DeSantis. Democrats have accused the Republican of waging cultural fights — against Disney and over other hot-button social issues — with an eye on a future White House bid instead of responding to a crisis they say has been years in the making.

“He’s forgotten our Florida,” US Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor now seeking his old job as a Democrat, said in a May 4 speech. “He’s ignoring the biggest challenges we face: an affordability crisis that is literally squeezing our middle class, working families.”

— From wire reports