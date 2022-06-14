Biden to visit Saudi Arabia after a stop in Israel, determining it’s time to engage kingdom he called a ‘pariah’

President Joe Biden will visit Saudi Arabia next month, the White House announced Tuesday, a foreign policy trade-off that completes the reversal of his campaign pledge to make the kingdom a “pariah.”

The trip, set for mid-July, will also include Biden’s first stop in Israel as President as well as a visit to the Palestinian West Bank. It will culminate with a major gathering of regional leaders in Jeddah, the Saudi port city, where Biden is expected to engage in some capacity with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The President looks forward to outlining his affirmative vision for US engagement in the region over the coming months and years,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement announcing the visit. “The President appreciates King Salman’s leadership and his invitation. He looks forward to this important visit to Saudi Arabia, which has been a strategic partner of the United States for nearly eight decades.”

Planning for next month’s trip has been in the works for months as US officials consulted with their Saudi and Israeli counterparts on the contours of a visit. Initially planned for the end of June, the trip was pushed back two weeks to not coincide with a scheduled visit to Europe for summits of the G7 and NATO. The White House had refused to confirm a trip would happen, even while saying they were planning one.

“We’re now in a place where we feel this has come together in a very constructive way for everyone involved and the President’s looking forward to it,” a senior administration official told reporters on Monday evening.

Police say men linked to a White supremacist group planned to riot. Here’s what we know about Patriot Front, its young leader and how it’s different

When ”a little army” of men with shields and other riot gear was spotted near a Pride parade in Idaho on Saturday, authorities soon linked the men to a relatively new White nationalist group and charged them with conspiracy to riot.

“It is clear to us based on the gear that the individuals had with them, the stuff they had in their possession, the U-Haul with them along with paperwork that was seized from them, that they came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.

Among those arrested was Thomas Ryan Rousseau — the leader of Patriot Front, the sheriff’s office said. In total, 31 people from at least 12 states were arrested and charged with conspiracy to riot. All have been released on bond.

Most of the men arrested had logos on their hats “consistent with the Patriot Front group,” and some had other clothing associated with the White supremacist group, White said.

Patriot Front “is a white nationalist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia,” the Southern Poverty Law Center said.

“The organization broke off from Vanguard America (VA), a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration,” the SPLC said.

US national security adviser meets China’s top diplomat, paving way for potential Biden-Xi meeting

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met in Luxembourg on Monday with the top Chinese diplomat for a “candid, substantive, and productive discussion” at a tense moment between their two countries, according to the White House.

The talks, which hadn’t been announced beforehand, ran four-and-a-half hours. They came as a potential precursor to a meeting between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which the White House has said is possible in the coming months.

Disagreements on human rights, Taiwan, trade and China’s military expansion have caused strained relations between Washington and Beijing. Biden’s vow last month to intervene militarily should China invade the self-governing Taiwan only aggravated the situation.

Biden is also weighing whether to remove some tariffs on China that were imposed by former President Donald Trump in a bid to tame inflation in the United States.

After Sullivan’s meeting with Yang Jiechi, a senior US administration official said to expect to “see additional potential meetings in the months ahead,” though they said nothing is currently being planned between Biden and Xi.

Sullivan’s meeting with Yang came after a phone call last month ahead of Biden’s first visit to Asia.

