Abortion rights groups launch multi-state court effort to stop or slow enforcement of abortion bans

Abortion rights proponents have filed court actions in at least seven states seeking to block or slow the enforcement of abortion bans in the days since Friday’s US Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to prohibit the procedure.

In Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi and Texas, state court lawsuits were filed Monday by abortion providers challenging those states’ moves to ban the procedure. They come as state judges in Louisiana and Utah issued temporary restraining orders, halting enforcement of abortion prohibitions in those states, after abortion providers filed suits.

Additionally, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union asked a federal court in Arizona over the weekend to block a “personhood” provision in an existing abortion law in the state, as abortion rights advocates fear that the state will use the language to prosecute providers or patients. The court has ordered the state to respond by Friday 5 p.m. local time and has set a hearing for July 8.

In the Texas case, abortion providers are challenging an effort to enforce an abortion ban the state codified in 1925. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, issued an advisory Friday giving prosecutors the green light to bring prosecutions under the 1925 ban as they wait for a more recent “trigger law” to take effect.

Texas’ trigger law is designed to go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court enters its judgment in this term’s abortion case. A “judgment” is a formality that follows issuance of an opinion, and can take several days or even weeks.

NTSB is sending an investigative team to an Amtrak derailment in Missouri that killed 3 people and injured at least 50

A team of National Transportation Safety Board investigators will arrive in Missouri on Tuesday to probe the derailment of an Amtrak train that left at least three people dead and sent surviving passengers scrambling from the wreckage.

The derailment occurred as the train, traveling eastbound to Chicago, collided with a dump truck at a crossing near the town of Mendon in north-central Missouri at about 12:42 p.m. Monday, according to Amtrak. Eight of the train’s cars and two locomotives left the track, the company said.

“We started feeling the train tilting over to the right. That’s when it kind of went through my mind that this is life or death. This is very serious,” Dax McDonald, who was on the train with his sister Samantha, told CNN’s “New Day.”

Their train car had tipped over and was laying on its side. Samantha McDonald said she looked straight up and saw the windows that offered their only chance for escape.

“We had to climb 10 feet straight above us to the escape windows,” she said. “I was able to lift myself up, and then there was other passengers that had gotten out before us from the other train cars that were able to help lift me up and our family,” she said. “It was absolutely insane.”

Preliminary reports indicate the crossing where the train hit the dump truck was “uncontrolled,” meaning there were no lights or mechanized arms.

Two of the people who were killed were aboard the train while the third was in the dump truck, said Cpl. Justin Dunn, a spokesperson for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B.

50 migrants believed dead after they were found in a semitruck in San Antonio, official says, with others hospitalized

Fifty migrants are believed to have died after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a semitruck in San Antonio, a federal law enforcement official said Tuesday, in a scene the mayor called a “horrific human tragedy.”

The death toll, which the city’s fire chief set Monday at 46, includes migrants believed to be mostly from Mexico, as well as Guatemala and Honduras, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Their discovery Monday comes as US federal authorities have launched an ”unprecedented” operation to disrupt human smuggling networks amid an influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border.

“An alleged human smuggling event” was alerted by San Antonio police to the US Department of Homeland Security’s investigation unit, which is leading the probe, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said Monday. The incident appears to be among the most deadly in recent years for migrants near the southern border.

— From wire reports