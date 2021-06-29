House to vote to remove Confederate statues and replace Roger B. Taney bust

The House will vote Tuesday on a resolution to expel Confederate statues and replace the Capitol’s bust of Roger B. Taney, the chief justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision, with one honoring Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice.

The House passed a similar resolution last year on a bipartisan, 305-113 vote but it stalled after Republicans in the Senate argued that the states should decide which statues they’d like to display in the Capitol. The legislation has a better chance to pass now that Democrats hold the Senate majority.

The mass protests following George Floyd’s death last year under the knee of former police officer Derek Chauvin renewed the effort in Congress to remove the statues. Chauvin was sentenced last week to over 22 years in prison.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing, and this legislation would work to right a historic wrong while ensuring our Capitol reflects the principles and ideals of what Americans stand for,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer after he introduced the resolution again this year.

The House legislation would not only replace Taney’s bust in the old Supreme Court chamber and remove statues of those who voluntarily served the Confederacy against the United States in the Civil War, but also oust statues of three elected officials who defended slavery, segregation and white supremacy: John C. Calhoun, Charles Aycock and James P. Clarke.

Throughout the US Capitol, there are statues honoring soldiers and generals wearing Confederate uniforms, including Jefferson Davis, who was president of the Confederacy.

Book bombshells reveal depths of Trump’s 2020 delusions

Excerpts from three upcoming books revealed previously unknown efforts by then-President Donald Trump to abuse the powers of his office to overturn the 2020 election, deploy the military against racial justice protests and prosecute his political opponents.

The excerpts also shed new light on Trump’s increasingly unstable mindset in his final year. They portrayed a president who was obsessed with self-serving conspiracy theories and surrounded by aides who knew he was delusional but were too afraid to tell him the truth.

Biden will travel to Michigan over July 4th weekend to celebrate progress in COVID-19 fight

President Joe Biden will travel to Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday as the White House looks to use the July Fourth holiday weekend to mark progress in the fight against COVID-19 after more than a year of the pandemic, according to a White House official.

The White House’s theme for the holiday weekend is “America’s Back Together,” according to the official, and the administration is looking to promote the idea that the country is returning to a pre-pandemic normal. First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and members of Biden’s Cabinet will also travel across the country over the holiday weekend.

“The work to vaccinate America and bring us to this moment has been monumental, and the President, vice president, first lady and second gentleman, along with members of the Cabinet, will be fanning out across the country to celebrate our progress in fighting this pandemic and getting our country back to normal,” the White House official said.

Jill Biden will travel to Maine and New Hampshire, and Harris will travel to Nevada on Saturday. Emhoff will travel to Utah on Friday.

Between Thursday and Sunday, Biden’s Cabinet will deploy across the country to attend roundtables and baseball games plus visit fire stations, festivals, parades, cookouts and more, according to the official. States that members of the Cabinet will visit include Colorado, Virginia, Oklahoma, New Mexico, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa and New Hampshire, along with Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

Biden will travel to Michigan the week after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially lifted all of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, citing dropping COVID-19 case numbers. Michigan is a key battleground state that Biden won in the 2020 election.

Earlier this month, the nation surpassed the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the US.

— From wire reports