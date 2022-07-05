2 law enforcement officers shot during a July Fourth festival in Philadelphia

Two police officers were shot during a July Fourth celebration in Philadelphia, according to city police.

A 36-year-old Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer suffered a graze wound to the forehead, and a 44-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Both officers were providing security at a July Fourth concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway when shots were fired around 9:47 p.m., just before the fireworks went off, Outlaw said.

Neither officer heard the gunshots before they were hit, she added.

“We don’t know if this was ricochet from celebratory gunfire, we don’t know if this was intentional,” Outlaw said. “We’re just extremely grateful this wasn’t worse than it was.”

The officers were taken to Jefferson University Hospital, treated and discharged, Outlaw said.

Social media video of the incident, apparently filmed from a nearby building, shows large crowds of people running along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, as lights from police cars and emergency vehicles flash in the street.

There have been no arrests so far, and no suspects in custody. Police said they are following several leads, and are asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the shooting or video capturing what happened.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the day had been “laid back, chilled,” with good weather and an enjoyable concert.

“But we live in America, and we have the Second Amendment, and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want,” he said. “This is what we have to live with.”

Ron DeSantis has raised more than $100 million for his reelection bid. Could he use that money in a presidential race?

Few people noticed when the Federal Election Commission deadlocked last month over whether US Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida in 2020 had broken a law intended to keep money raised for a state campaign out of federal elections.

But election lawyer Brett Kappel closely followed the case, and he immediately thought of one person who could benefit greatly from the outcome: Ron DeSantis.

The Florida governor is shattering national fundraising records as he seeks a second term, attracting gobs of money from Republican donors eyeing DeSantis as a potential presidential candidate in 2024. At the end of May, DeSantis was sitting on $111 million — more money than any candidate has ever needed to win an election in the Sunshine State. More donations come in almost every day.

Kappel believes that the FEC’s inaction against Donalds could give DeSantis a blueprint for how to raise money for a prospective presidential campaign while still running for governor.

— From wire reports