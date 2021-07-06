How much money could Biden raise for infrastructure through tougher IRS enforcement? It’s not clear

President Joe Biden wants to raise money for his ambitious economic agenda by ramping up enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service — a way for the federal government to spend more money without raising taxes or adding to the deficit, making it a win-win in the eyes of lawmakers.

The latest infrastructure proposal agreed to by the White House and a bipartisan group of senators suggests that an additional $100 billion could be collected by the IRS over the next 10 years by simply beefing up enforcement and making sure the government is collecting what taxpayers actually owe — also known as closing the “tax gap.”

Biden also suggested earlier in the year that if he could boost the IRS’s budget by $80 billion to pay for enforcement, he could increase revenue for the government by $700 billion over 10 years — money he’d use to fund his American Families Plan, which would invest in child care, pre-K and colleges.

But it’s unclear exactly how much could be raised and how much it would cost to increase enforcement. Here’s how it could work:

How much in taxes goes unpaid?

The difference between taxes owed by law and the amount actually paid to the IRS — known as the “tax gap” — could fall somewhere in the range of $381 billion to $1 trillion annually.

Surfside search efforts are at ‘100% full strength’ as Tropical Storm Elsa nears the state, mayor says

Search and rescue efforts at the site of a Florida condo building collapse have grown even more urgent as a tropical storm barrels toward the state, threatening to challenge crews with downpours and the possibility of tornadoes.

“We’re now at 100% full strength, full-on pulling everybody out of that rubble pile,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN.

Tropical Storm Elsa has not hit Florida at full force yet, but the rain has begun falling. Despite the weather conditions, responders on site were seen putting on biohazard suits and continuing the search.

Since June 24, crews have been tearing through up to 16 feet of concrete in hopes of finding survivors and recovering bodies of those who were in the Champlain Towers South when part of the building collapsed in the middle of the night. So far 117 people remain unaccounted for and 28 people have been confirmed to have died in the incident.

Rescue work was briefly paused over the weekend as preparations were made to demolish what was still standing of the building. Officials deemed the move necessary for the safety of rescue crews, particularly with forecasts of rain, wind and thunderstorms ahead this week.

Republicans consider dividing up Nashville district to gain US House seat

Rep. Jim Cooper has represented Nashville in the House for nearly 20 years, and a nearby district before that for another dozen, serving in Congress longer than anyone else in Tennessee. In the deep red state, he and his brother John — Music City’s mayor — are the keepers of one of its last Democratic bastions.

But Republicans are now considering breaking up Cooper’s district, which could help them gain another crucial seat in the House, where Democrats hold only a four-seat margin. With complete control of the state legislature, Tennessee Republicans could change the state’s House delegation from seven Republicans and two Democrats to eight Republicans and one Democrat based in Memphis.

In an interview, Cooper acknowledged that Republicans could effectively decide his political fate and warned that they may weaken Nashville’s influence in Washington.

“They couldn’t beat me fairly,” Cooper told CNN. “So, now they’re trying to beat me by gerrymandering.”

“It’s not about me,” he added. “It’s about the political future of Nashvillians. And they deserve their own voice, regardless of who is their congressman.”

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Republican, told CNN that middle Tennessee’s booming growth could force the state’s congressional districts in the east and the west to stretch there. From 2010 to 2019, Nashville’s Davidson County increased by roughly 70,000 people, according to the US Census Bureau, far more than any other in the state.

