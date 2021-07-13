Trump said whoever ‘leaked’ info on his White House bunker stay should be ‘executed,’ new book claims

Then-President Donald Trump told a number of his advisers in 2020 that whoever leaked information about his stay in the White House bunker in May of that year had committed treason and should be executed for sharing details about the episode with members of the press, according to excerpts of a new book, obtained by CNN, from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.

Trump, along with then-first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, were all taken to the underground bunker for a period of time during the protests spurred by the police killing of George Floyd as protesters gathered outside the building. Bender writes in the book, titled ”Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, that Trump, in the days following his time in the bunker, held a tense meeting with top military, law enforcement and West Wing advisers, in which he aired grievances over the leak.

“Trump boiled over about the bunker story as soon as they arrived and shouted at them to smoke out whoever had leaked it. It was the most upset some aides had ever seen the president,” Bender writes.

Jill Biden will travel to Japan for the Olympics

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo later this month for the 2021 Olympic Summer Games, her office announced Tuesday after questions as to whether the trip could happen due to Covid-19 restrictions at the Games.

Last week, it was announced that spectators would be banned from the Games’ Tokyo venues, and the White House said it was still “assessing the feasibility” of her attendance.

But Biden is now set to travel.

“First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games will be held on July 23, 2021. Additional information and details to come,” the Office of the First Lady said in a statement.

President Joe Biden will not be joining the first lady at the Olympics, per two senior administration officials. So, the trip will mark Jill Biden’s first solo international trip since her husband took office. She previously accompanied him on his trip to the United Kingdom for the G7 leaders’ summit and has kept a busy domestic travel schedule in recent months as part of the administration’s efforts to encourage vaccinations.

The White House has maintained its support for the Olympic Games despite rising Covid-19 case rates in Japan.

“The President supports the Tokyo Olympic Games and the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators. He has pride in the US athletes who have trained for Tokyo Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week amid news that Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo ahead of the games.

Cornel West resigns from Harvard after tenure dispute and accuses university of ‘spiritual rot’

Cornel West, the eccentric professor, public intellectual and progressive activist, resigned from Harvard after a tenure dispute and accused the university of “spiritual rot” in a letter posted to his Twitter on Monday.

“How sad it is to see our beloved Harvard Divinity School in such decline and decay,” he wrote in the letter. “The disarray of a scattered curriculum, the disenchantment of talented yet deferential faculty, and the disorientation of precious students loom large.”

His resignation comes after he said Harvard denied him an opportunity to receive tenure, the indefinite academic appointment that makes it extremely difficult to remove professors.

Harvard declined comment. CNN has reached out to West and has not heard back.

The resignation also comes amid broader concerns about how academic institutions treat Black scholars. Earlier this year, the University of North Carolina offered a position without tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and professor, a break from tradition for that position. After facing backlash, UNC reversed its decision and offered her tenure, but the rift led Hannah-Jones to leave for Howard University last week.

— From wire reports