Jim Jordan among 5 House Republicans selected by McCarthy for January 6 select committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has made his selection of five Republicans to join the select committee investigating January 6, ensuring that Republicans will have input in the investigation run by Democrats.

Republican Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and freshman Troy Nehls of Texas have been selected by McCarthy, the minority leader confirmed to CNN. The group of House Republicans who were named to the select committee huddled in McCarthy’s office for a meeting on Monday evening.

When asked how he arrived at his selections, McCarthy said he carefully chose a mix of members who represent a wide swath of views inside the House GOP conference and can each bring a different area of expertise to the table because of their past jobs or current committee assignments.

“You’ve got a mix from the entire conference, from people who objected, people who didn’t object. ... You’ve got people who authored the commission,” McCarthy told reporters. “So, you’ve got a microcosm of the conference.”

Some Republicans had called for McCarthy to boycott the committee all together, arguing that appointing GOP members would give more credibility to an investigation that they hope to paint as partisan.

But ultimately, McCarthy felt like it was important to have their side represented and “make sure you get the best people on the committee.”

Twitter temporarily suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for vaccine misinformation

Twitter on Monday evening temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she shared misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, a company spokesperson told CNN.

The Georgia Republican, who has a track record of incendiary rhetoric, will not be able to tweet for 12 hours due to Twitter’s policy against people who repeatedly share misinformation.

The social media platform had labeled two tweets from Greene as “misleading” in recent days. If she continues to share misinformation about COVID-19 through her Twitter account, Greene could be suspended from the platform permanently.

The temporary suspension comes as the White House has struck a confrontational posture with social media platforms over the prevalence of misleading claims about coronavirus vaccines as cases tick up nationwide.

The Surfside community mourns those lost in the collapse as search crews near the bottom of the debris

Search crews have been nearing the bottom of a pile of rubble left behind after a Surfside condo building collapsed nearly a month ago, according to officials. And as more families get answers, the community is grieving those lost.

“On the original collapse site, we are almost at the bottom,” Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta told CNN last week. “Does that mean we are almost done with the search? No. Until we clear the entire site and find no more human remains we are not done.”

Part of the Champlain Towers South collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, as many of the residents slept. Immediately, crews were at the scene sifting through the rubble to search for the victims, pausing only for dangerous weather and when the remains of the building were demolished.

The death toll now stands at 97, and 95 of those have been identified.

Even after experts declared there was no longer hope of finding survivors, officials promised families the work would not let up until all the remains were recovered.

Now that the promise has been fulfilled for most families, the end of the search marks the beginning of a new phase of mourning.

In the days after the collapse, Debbie Hill’s father was considered missing, and not knowing where he was and what happened to him was “the big issue,” she told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

Nicole Ortiz said the agony of waiting to learn the fate of her sister and nephew was indescribable.

“I screamed,” she told CNN’s Ryan Young. “I’ve almost fainted. I’ve cried.”

But now, many families have answers.

