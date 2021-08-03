2 more DC police officers who responded to Capitol insurrection have died by suicide

Two DC police officers who responded to the US Capitol insurrection have died by suicide, authorities announced on Monday, bringing the total to four officers who have taken their own lives in the aftermath of the January 6 riot.

“Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Kristen Metzger told CNN in a statement.

“We are grieving as a Department and our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends,” Metzger said.

Metropolitan Police Officer Kyle DeFreytag was found dead on July 10, according to department public information officer Sean Hickman.

Hashida had joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 2003 and DeFreytag had been with the department since November 2016.

The deaths mark four known suicides by officers who responded to the Capitol during the attack, and three known suicides by a DC officer specifically.

Ron Johnson suggests, without evidence, FBI had advance knowledge of January 6 riot but did nothing

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson suggested to his constituents at a luncheon on Saturday that the FBI had advance knowledge of the January 6 insurrection but did nothing to thwart it.

Before making the statement, which was captured on video taken at the event, Johnson prefaced it by saying, “I don’t say this publicly.”

“So you think that the FBI had fully infiltrated the militias in Michigan and they didn’t know squat about what’s was happening on January 6 and what’s was happening with these groups,” Johnson told the crowd of constituents gathered around him toward the end of the event.

There is no evidence to support Johnson’s conspiracy claim.

CNN reached out to the Milwaukee County Republican Party and the Wisconsin GOP for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

A spokesperson for Johnson’s office said that his comments were not an insinuation but instead him just raising questions.

Top RNC official in Florida spreads Covid-19 conspiracies, calling vaccines the ‘mark of the beast’

Amid recent surging coronavirus cases in Florida, a top Republican National Committee official in the state has spread anti-vaccine rhetoric and misinformation, comparing the Biden administration’s vaccine efforts to Nazi-era “brown shirts,” and twice calling the vaccines “the mark of the beast,” comparable to a “false god.”

A review by CNN’s KFile found that Peter Feaman, a lawyer and RNC committeeman from Florida made the comments on his blog the “The Backhoe Chronicles,” which he publishes regularly in a private group on MeWe. The social media platform bills itself as the “anti-Facebook” app.

“The Biden brown shirts are beginning to show up at private homes questioning vaccine papers,” Feaman wrote on July 20, incorrectly implying government officials would be showing up at people’s homes to question their vaccination status, comparing them to the Nazi Party paramilitary wing.

